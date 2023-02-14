DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. — When Rich Scagliotta’s boss bought New Egypt Speedway back in 1998, Scagliotta didn’t have the foresight at the time to know how it was going to directly influence his life.
A dirt bike racer for most of his life up until 1985, the Bound Brook, New Jersey native “never really liked four-wheels.” But after some coaxing from his boss, he bought his first motor from an individual in New Jersey and his first car from a Lebanon Valley Speedway racer.
For the next 10 years, he competed in his home state, racking up 22 career Sportsman victories. The following year, he wanted a bigger challenge.
To race against the best-of-the-best, he traveled to central New York tracks such as Brewerton Speedway and Land of Legends Raceway before joining the Super DIRTcar Series full time from 2010 to 2018.
Continuing to challenge himself by running against the best in the Series, he’ll kick off his 2023 season at Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park Wednesday through Saturday, the season-opening stop for the Super DIRTcar Series.
At the 2022 DIRTcar Nationals, Scagliotta posted a career-best performance that included two fifth-place finishes.
The finishes were, of course, a source of celebration for him and his crew.
“I was very ecstatic,” Scagliotta said. “Everybody in the group was ecstatic that I did so well. Peter (Britten, who he works alongside) did very well as well, but you always want to do a little bit better. To be honest, I hope I can repeat the performance this year.”
During his career, a friendship was forged between Scagliotta and aspiring Big-Block driver Britten. The two met through mutual friend Bill Colton, owner of Troyer Race Cars. After paying his dues by working on Scagliotta’s vehicle, making sure it was in top shape for competition, Britten eventually was able to make the jump to being a full-time Series driver competing alongside Scagliotta.
While his construction business continues to keep Scagliotta’s schedule full, finding time for racing continues to be a battle. Yet with nothing to prove, he continues to come back.
“I really enjoy the people,” he said. “And I really enjoy the sport. And I enjoy the challenge. Being in your own business, you have a challenge every day and you strive for self-satisfaction, whether you landed that job or did good on that job or something good happened at work. With a racecar and racing, there’s a smile on my face when I finish and I do good.”
