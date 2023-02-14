Rich Scagliotta

Rich Scagliotta earned two fifth-place finishes at last year’s DIRTcar Nationals. He hopes to have as much or more success at the 2023 DIRTcar Nationals, set for Wednesday through Saturday.

 Paul Arch photo

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. — When Rich Scagliotta’s boss bought New Egypt Speedway back in 1998, Scagliotta didn’t have the foresight at the time to know how it was going to directly influence his life.

A dirt bike racer for most of his life up until 1985, the Bound Brook, New Jersey native “never really liked four-wheels.” But after some coaxing from his boss, he bought his first motor from an individual in New Jersey and his first car from a Lebanon Valley Speedway racer.

Recommended for you