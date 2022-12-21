CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team narrowly fell 44-43 to Central Square on Tuesday in a battle of unbeaten teams.
The Redhawks scored a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the game. The Bucs rushed up the court for a game-winning shot, and Sophia Babcock made a pass down low to Riley Reynolds who “got a great look” at the net, coach Joe Babcock said, “but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”
Central Square picked up the rebound and closed out the remaining time to secure the one-point victory.
“We played hard. Our kids need to play in games like this (to) understand how to play under pressure,” Joe Babcock said.
Joe Babcock said the Bucs came out a “little jittery” and the Redhawks went up 16-11 after the first quarter.
“It was our first league game and we knew it was a big one. Our kids came out a little tight,” the coach said. “After the first quarter, we just talked about staying in the moment and playing hard. We needed to calm them down.”
Oswego came out “running and gunning” in the second frame, and Sophia Babcock found open players several times for some easy buckets. The Bucs scored 18 points in the quarter to take a 29-24 lead into halftime.
Joe Babcock said the Bucs’ second-quarter play “was probably the best quarter (they) played all year.”
“We pushed the ball getting some nice fast break buckets, and our defense stepped up also,” he said.
With some tough defense in the third quarter, neither team’s offense was able to take advantage. Oswego went to the charity stripe five times, but only sunk two free throws.
The Redhawks out-scored the Bucs in the third quarter, but Oswego still held a one-point lead going into the fourth.
There were multiple lead changes in the final quarter with “the Bucs in great position to win a big road game.” Oswego held possession with 20 seconds left in the contest, holding a two-point lead. An untimely turnover led to a Central Square 3-pointer after the Redhawks “worked the ball” around the court against the Bucs’ 2-3 zone, Joe Babcock said.
That led to the Sophia Babcock pass to Reynold. Her shot fell just short, giving Central Square the 44-43 win.
“It didn’t turn out in our favor tonight but there was some valuable lessons our team can take away from this game,” Joe Babcock said.
Sophia Babcock led the Bucs with 16 points, closely followed by Maria Sweet’s 14 points.
Alexa Kuzawski tacked on eight points and Adriana Ellis recorded three points. Peyton Bond rounded out the scoring with two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.