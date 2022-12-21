CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team narrowly fell 44-43 to Central Square on Tuesday in a battle of unbeaten teams.

The Redhawks scored a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the game. The Bucs rushed up the court for a game-winning shot, and Sophia Babcock made a pass down low to Riley Reynolds who “got a great look” at the net, coach Joe Babcock said, “but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”

