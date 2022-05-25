Central Square softball holds off Oswego in first round of sectionals

BREWERTON — Central Square won a pitchers’ duel in Brewerton on Tuesday, defeating Oswego 1-0 behind an RBI single by Jaliynn Patchen to advance to the quarterfinals of the Section III Class A softball tournament.
“That was an excellent high school softball game, both teams had opportunities to win, and both pitchers pitched excellent,” said Oswego head coach Brad Shannon. “It was just a matter of who was going to execute and get that one run across the board.”
Each pitcher was dominant at the beginning of the game, with the first hit of the game coming in the bottom of the fourth inning when Central Square’s pitcher Rylee Broadwell clubbed a pitch to deep left field, bouncing twice before reaching the wall. Still, she would not reach base safely as Oswego gunned her down at third base when Broadwell tried to stretch a double into a triple.
Oswego pitcher Maria Sweet methodically got through the first 13 batters faced without allowing a baserunner. Central Square’s one run came in the fifth inning, the difference in the game.
Kayla Tarquino reached on an error, then stole second before moving to third on a sacrifice bunt. Patchen followed up with a hard line drive through the infield, scoring Tarquino to give the Red Hawks the only run of the day.
Broadwell got through four innings without harm but had to work through trouble the last three innings, something Shannon credits to an approach change during the game for the Oswego hitters.
“I told them we had to take a two-strike approach from early in the count,” Shannon said.
“We were up there now, trying to put the ball in play and force the defense to make a mistake. We had our opportunities, but we didn’t get the big hit or execute the way we hoped.”
Back-to-back singles in the fifth inning by Leslie Warner and Mallory Upcraft gave the Bucs a runner in scoring position with two outs, but Broadwell forced a groundout to end the inning and strand both runners.
The sixth inning had similar dramatics, as Sweet and Brooke Seinoski singled to set up runners on first and third base with two outs. Again, Broadwell worked out of trouble, getting Jordan Caroccio to ground out and end the inning.
Upcraft singled with one out in the top of the seventh inning and Warner followed with a bunt single. A throwing error on the play moved Upcraft to third base with just one out. Shannon signaled for Emery O’Brien to lay down a safety squeeze, a bunt play that would allow Upcraft to run home on a throw to first base if executed.
Broadwell faked a throw to first base before catching Upcraft in a rundown between third base and home. Eventually after five throws up and down the baseline, Upcraft was tagged out. Broadwell buckled down and recorded a groundout to seal the win, clinching Central Square’s spot in the quarterfinals.
Shannon credited Broadwell after the game for her fundamentals and intelligence in creating the rundown in the seventh inning.
“That’s what I would have wanted my pitcher to do in that situation,” Shannon said. “Well-executed by a senior, and what that is is a kid who plays a lot of softball and understands the game. Making a great decision in a pressure-packed moment.”
Broadwell had 12 strikeouts in her seven innings pitched, allowing six hits and no runs. Sweet ended with 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched, allowing only one hit and the one run.
Sweet went 1 for 3, Warner 2 for 3, Upcraft 2 for 3, and Seinoski 1 for 3 on the day to give the Bucs their six hits and baserunners.
Shannon was proud of his team’s effort and growth as they end the season with a 7-10 record and an appearance in the sectional tournament.
“I mean, early in the season, no one would have expected Oswego to be playing a 1-0 game with Central Square in the sectionals,” Shannon said. “I’m really proud of the kids, they competed and stayed together throughout the year. I wish nothing but the best for the seniors, and I’m proud this team got to play a sectional game.”
Central Square advances to play second-seeded Auburn in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. today.
