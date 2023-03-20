CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The saying “third time’s a charm” is one Tim Sears Jr. hopes works in his favor this year.
The Central Square native is coming back for his third full-time season with the Super DIRTcar Series, looking to improve on last season’s 11th-place finish in points. Even though Sears Jr. hasn’t raced since the season finale at the World of Outlaws World Finals in Concord, North Carolina in November, he is optimistic about the 2023 season.
“I’m excited for this year,” Sears said. “We’ve been to a lot of these places. Now we’ve built notes on them. I feel like we’re in a little bit of a better spot when we go to these places. We should unload with more speed, hopefully make the redraws, and we’ll just run up front. I want to have good runs this year. That would boost our confidence a lot, too.”
His first taste of competition for the season will come March 31 and April 1 at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio. It will be his first visit to the track and the Super DIRTcar Series’ debut at Atomic.
Sears plans to prepare his No. 83X machine with a simple approach.
“We’re just planning on bringing a neutral car,” he said. “We don’t really know what to expect. No one’s really been there before. We’ll just go with what we know. Hopefully we come out of the box fast.”
During the second half of the season, the Series will return to his backyard for the second annual SummerFAST with three races in three days, exclusively in central New York locations. The event will kick off at Brewerton Speedway, one of his home tracks, giving him a prime opportunity to excel in a Series race.
He notched a fourth-place finish there last year in the DIRTcar 358 Modified division and has scored two Big-Block Modified podium finishes in previous Series visits.
“We always run good at our home tracks, and I’ve had a lot of good runs at them,” Sears said. “I’m definitely excited to have a big race at our home track.”
With the abundance of opportunities coming for growth and improved results, he remains keenly aware there is no secret formula for success other than hard work, repetition, and persistence.
“If you want to be one of the best, you have to race against them every week,” Sears said. “We’ve definitely made a lot of really good strides at our home tracks since we’ve started the Series. And I think just racing more, the more you do it, the better you are going to get. We just need to keep trying to get seat time and keep going to all these places and eventually results will come.”
The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds will open the points season at Atomic Speedway March 31 and April 1 with two Super DIRT Week qualifiers. The winner of the March 31 feature gets $10,000.
The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds will open the points season at Atomic Speedway March 31 and April 1 with two Super DIRT Week qualifiers. The winner of the March 31 feature gets $10,000.
