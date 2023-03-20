Tim Sears Jr.

Central Square’s Tim Sears Jr. is looking forward to starting the 2023 Super DIRTcar Series season March 31 and April 1 at Atomic Speedway in Ohio.

 Photo provided

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The saying “third time’s a charm” is one Tim Sears Jr. hopes works in his favor this year.

The Central Square native is coming back for his third full-time season with the Super DIRTcar Series, looking to improve on last season’s 11th-place finish in points. Even though Sears Jr. hasn’t raced since the season finale at the World of Outlaws World Finals in Concord, North Carolina in November, he is optimistic about the 2023 season.

Recommended for you