OSWEGO — The Oswego High School varsity football team fell to a strong Central Square squad 58-0 on Friday at OHS.
Oswego had problems from the jump as the Bucs fumbled the ball and turned it over on the second play of the game. The Redhawks took advantage of their favorable field position and five plays later found their way into the end zone on a Nathan Weed run.
Central Square (2-0) kept the pressure on as it opted for an early onside kick that caught Oswego by surprise. The Redhawks recovered it, and two plays later extended their lead with a 60-yard touchdown run by quarterback Braden Lucas.
The Buccaneers’ defense couldn’t find any way to stop the lightning quick offense of Central Square, which consistently ran for big gains with ease. The Redhawks recorded nine runs of 20 yards or more, with two surpassing 60 yards.
Weed and Kenson Rumo ran for two touchdowns each. Also scoring for the visitors were Noah Leffingwell on a 4-yard run, Jordan Lovenguth on a 12-yard run, and Mason Baye on a 10-yard pass from Lucas.
Rumo finished with 110 yards rushing. The other leaders were Anthony Miga with 98, and Weed with 68.
Oswego head coach Jason Primrose said the defeat was a learning experience for his team.
“Unfortunately, we learned a lot tonight, what we need to do to be successful in the weeks to come,” Primrose said. “There’s not a whole lot to say besides we need to prepare better.”
It wasn’t just the Oswego defense that struggled in Friday’s game. The offense was also unable to get anything of substance going. Their largest play, a 22-yard run, came from senior running back Logan Mathews.
Despite the struggles, Primrose said he is trusting his process, saying that the team is still figuring out who will give them a competitive edge throughout the season.
“As I like to say, the blender is on,” he said. “We’re still mixing it up trying to find the best mix of players in certain positions that are going to help us the most.”
Primrose said he is hoping to see some of his players step up in a big way. He believes that there is fight in his squad and that on the back of a blowout, now is the time to be a leader.
“I’m looking for the seniors to really start stepping up and taking on some of that leadership,” Primrose said. “Not just the captains, all the seniors, because it’s in all of them.”
The Buccaneers (1-2) will be looking to bounce back at Nottingham at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
