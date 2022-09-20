Oswego vs. Central Square football

The Oswego defense gets ready for the snap during Friday’s varsity football game against visiting Central Square. The Redhawks defeated Oswego, 58-0. The Bucs will play Friday at Nottingham.

 Annika Wickham photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego High School varsity football team fell to a strong Central Square squad 58-0 on Friday at OHS.

Oswego had problems from the jump as the Bucs fumbled the ball and turned it over on the second play of the game. The Redhawks took advantage of their favorable field position and five plays later found their way into the end zone on a Nathan Weed run. 

