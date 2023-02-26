Going to the basket

Trevor Hendrickson (10) of the Fulton varsity boys basketball team looks to score during Friday's Section III Class A semifinal game against Central Square at SRC Arena. Central Square won the game, 49-43.

 Rob Tetro photo

By ROB TETRO

SYRACUSE — Trevor Boyce made five 3-pointers on his way to a 21-point performance, leading second-seeded Central Square to a 49-43 victory over third-seeded Fulton on Friday in a Section III Class A boys basketball semifinal game at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.

