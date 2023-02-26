Trevor Hendrickson (10) of the Fulton varsity boys basketball team looks to score during Friday's Section III Class A semifinal game against Central Square at SRC Arena. Central Square won the game, 49-43.
SYRACUSE — Trevor Boyce made five 3-pointers on his way to a 21-point performance, leading second-seeded Central Square to a 49-43 victory over third-seeded Fulton on Friday in a Section III Class A boys basketball semifinal game at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.
The Redhawks led by as many as 10 points during the first half. However, inspired by the tremendous contingent of Fulton supporters who attended the game, the Raiders rallied. They pulled to within 40-38 with 4:30 to go in the game before Central Square quelled Fulton’s momentum. Baskets by Shane Berquist and Boyce moved Central Square’s lead to seven points and the Redhawks held on to defeat Fulton.
Sam Cotton scored 18 points to lead Fulton. Tyler Ditton and Trevor Hendrickson netted seven points each. Aiden Trude added five points. Baldwin tallied four, and Bryce Noel chipped in two.
Following Boyce in the scoring department for Central Square were Cameron Pownall with 16 points and Shane Berquist with eight points.
Central Square (17-5) will play New Hartford at 5 p.m. March 5 at SRC Arena for the Section III Class A championship.
For a full recap of Friday's game, see Tuesday's edition of The Palladium-Times.
