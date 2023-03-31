Oswego boys lacrosse practice

The Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team gathers as a group prior to the start of a recent practice at the Oswego High School Turf Stadium.

 Ben Grieco photo

Editor's note: a previous version of this story said that Oswego lost 6-5 to Holland Patent. The Bucs won 6-5. The Palladium-Times regrets this error.

Recommended for you