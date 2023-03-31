Editor's note: a previous version of this story said that Oswego lost 6-5 to Holland Patent. The Bucs won 6-5. The Palladium-Times regrets this error.
OSWEGO — After getting his start as a volunteer to help someone out coaching lacrosse, Doc Nelson is entering his 40th season of coaching.
It’s his 30th year at the helm of the Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team. After all that time, Nelson said multiple times a day he thinks, “If I knew then what I know now.” This past offseason was unique, however, bringing a box lacrosse team to the Port City, plus spending most of August in Ireland for the U21 World Championships.
Nelson said he got a lot of different ideas and met a “ton of different people” and “came back with a whole book on things that (he) wanted to differently, just little twists on things.”
But 40 years later, Nelson said, “it’s gone fast.”
“It’s hard to believe. It’s two-thirds of my life. Sometimes it feels like it’s been 60,” he joked. “But no, 40 years later, everybody else is dead and gone, and I’m still here. It’s creepy in some respects.”
Oswego has a much smaller roster than usual, carrying just 15 players. However, just a couple have never played varsity lacrosse before. So for the majority of players, they’re “another year older and another year more mature,” Nelson added. “But we’re two or three injuries from catastrophe.”
“As far as buying into things and trying different positions — the attitudes have been good. The attendance is a little bit better than it has been the last three years. … I’m looking forward to this year, and I think the kids are too,” Nelson said. “We’re talking juniors and it’s their third year with me. I think they have a little bit better understanding of what I want. We’ve been here before.”
The limited numbers have dictated how Nelson conducts practices early in the season. While the Bucs did have a scrimmage against Waterloo, plus regular-season games against Tully-Fabius Pompey (a 7-5 loss) and Holland Patent (a 6-5 win), Oswego hadn’t run full-field practices prior to the season-opener.
Nelson has also restricted certain drills, limiting groundball drills “because there’s a lot of contact there.”
“You can condition all you want. It’s one thing to run sprints, but it’s another to actually run the field with a ball. We were lacking in that,” Nelson said. “The tail’s kind of wagging the dog. But it is what it is. There’s a lot of other teams in similar situations. … Kids just aren’t playing.”
Oswego went 4-12 during the 2022 campaign, but did claim the Pathfinder Crosse from Route 481 rival Fulton. The Bucs return a lot of their scoring from last year, including leading scorer Cooper Fitzgerald, who, as a sophomore, had 22 goals and three assists.
Now-junior Logan Crannell, who recorded 14 goals and 3 assists last year, also makes his return this year.
“Cooper’s going to have to be our leading scorer again this year — at the moment, he’s our best offensive stick out there,” Nelson said. “Mason Kurilovitch, who was our best faceoff man last year, he’s key. Games he wasn’t with us, we got pounded just because we never got the ball. When you play make-it, take-it and you can’t take it back, other teams had their way with us.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Nelson noted Kaiden Whiteside and Talbert Hall — both seniors — who are both returning starters. Mac Fitzgerald, who made 135 saves last season and was an honorable mention in the SCAC, is “a big key as far as how things go,” Nelson added.
“We have a few new kids, but a lot of kids have already played together. So that’s one good aspect of it,” Whiteside said. “Each day, you get a little better. As time goes on, we’re definitely putting it together.”
Nelson said he’s also looking for Parker Koproski to fill the role of Jack O’Leary, who now plays at Nazareth College.
“Parker Koproski, he was a role player last year, he’s going to be one of the main guys this year,” Nelson said. “Parker is the new Jack, and he’s got two years to make his name. So far, he’s been doing that. He’s improved a lot since last year. I don’t know what he did over the summer, but something worked.”
After the scrimmage against Waterloo plus the pair of games, Nelson said the players realized certain things can work. “If we had gone down to Waterloo and gotten spanked, the kids would’ve been like, ‘Well, this is stupid. It won’t work.’ Just general attitudes seem to be positive,” Nelson added.
But the beginning of the season leaves room for “cautious optimism,” Nelson said.
“I’m literally taking it one day at a time. In the past, I’ve always had long-range goals and short-range goals, then I realize I have almost very little control over all that. … It sounds stupid, but I’m worried about myself and what I do first. And hopefully they’ll come along with me, and so far, they have been,” Nelson said. “I want to keep kids interested. We’ve got to have enough fun and keep it interesting enough so that the young kids want to come back next year.”
