OSWEGO — The Compass Federal Credit Union Charity Golf Outing is set to return to Battle Island State Golf Course on Sunday, Aug. 28 with Canale Insurance & Accounting sponsoring a $10,000 hole-in-one contest.
The chance to win $10,000 on Aug. 28 will come on Battle Island’s 9th hole.
Other hole-in-one prizes include a 50” TV, a $500 gift card and a set of Callaway X-Series irons.
Canale Insurance & Accounting specializes in providing personalized insurance coverage that meets the needs of individual clients.
Players and partners of this year’s outing will help to benefit Oswego Youth Soccer, Oswego Pop Warner Football and Fulton Wrestling.
The outing will follow a four-person, captain-and-crew format. Participants must be 21 or older to play.
Registration includes greens fees, golf cart and a steak dinner.
Registration on the day of the event will begin at 8:15 a.m., with a shotgun start slated for 9 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
The 18-hole outing will also include several special contests such as closest to the pin, closest to the line and a three-putt contest.
Companies interested in sponsoring this year’s outing can find sponsorship forms on the Compass Federal Credit Union website under About Us and Charity Golf Outing at www.compassfcu.com.
Registration forms can also be found on the Compass website or in any Compass FCU lobby. Registrations are asked to be returned by Aug. 19.
For more information on this year’s outing contact Tom O’Toole at (315) 657-8552 or Gary Brown at (315) 342-1148.
Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community.
To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.
