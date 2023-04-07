Mathieu Desjardins

DIRTcar driver Mathieu Desjardins will race the No. 37 Big Block for the 2023 season, and compete full-time with the Super DIRTcar Series.

 Photo provided

LA FARGVILLE — When Mathieu Desjardins was listening to the Super DIRTcar Series race at Can-Am Speedway last season on DIRTVision, he didn’t know the following season people would be listening to him competing in the same race.

With Paul St. Sauvuer’s retirement at the end of last season, he tapped Desjardins to fill the seat of his No. 37 Big Block and compete full-time with the Super DIRTcar Series in 2023.

