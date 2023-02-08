OSWEGO — The plan for twin brothers Shane and Noah Bull was to play college hockey together.
They had already grown up playing on the same teams throughout minor and junior hockey — minus one season “way back in minor hockey.”
From a few years with the Whitby Fury out of the Ontario Junior Hockey League, to the Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League, and then back to the OJHL with the Pickering Panthers, the Bull brothers were side-by-side for all of it.
“It’s special that you get to play with your twin brother who’s also your best friend at the same time,” Noah said. “It’s also helped our parents a lot with trips and stuff.”
Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said Noah had the upper hand during the first semester with the Lakers during the 2021-22 season, and Shane then “basically took his brother out of the lineup” during the second semester.
Noah played in 12 games during the campaign and didn’t record any points. Shane, on the other hand, was featured in 19 games recording 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists).
“Last year, I really looked at some of the things Shane did really well on the ice. I really focused, this offseason, just trying to emulate that stuff. I lost some weight and worked hard this summer,” Noah said. “And I think that helped me out with how I’m doing this year so far.”
“On the reverse side, it was tough for Noah last year but he was always positive with our group in the locker room and outside the locker room. He always pushed himself,” Shane said. “He had a good offseason this past summer. He worked hard and did what he needed to do to get in the lineup, and it’s worked out for him.”
So, logically, working together during the offseason, it makes sense that the twins who grew up playing together would both become mainstays in the Oswego State lineup for their second season with the program.
With just two regular-season games left in the 2022-23 campaign, Shane had 22 games played with 19 points (7 goals, 12 assists) before Wednesday’s contest at Morrisville State. Noah — who’s battled some injuries this year, Gosek noted — had played in 19 games, tallying eight points (5 goals, 3 assists).
“Both of them, their confidence level this year — knowing the league, knowing us, knowing how we do things, along with the commitment to the weight room and the conditioning — it’s been a positive for them,” Gosek said. “They’re fun to be around. The guys love them. The guys love to see them be successful.”
Growing up, Noah and Shane coordinated their numbers. They were on the same line together throughout a majority of minor hockey, and the duo would use reversed numbers. One year, Noah wore 49 and Shane wore 94. Another year, it was Noah wearing 39 and Shane wearing 93 to represent their birthday — Sept. 3.
Noah also wore No. 12 while growing up, and that’s the number he chose coming to Oswego State. Shane — who is two minutes older than Noah — doubled up and wore 24, the same number that their older brother wore in hockey.
“We have fun with it,” Shane said.
Just like they worked together in minor hockey, that translated to offseason workouts. Their mentality has always been to be better for the following season.
Noah and Shane push each other, solidifying the brotherhood that they have. This past summer, the Bulls had training five days a week and skated every day. “It’s really paid dividends for us this season,” Noah added.
They would have 7 a.m. workouts, and whoever woke up first had the task of waking the other brother up. “We’re both pretty sound sleepers. So whoever’s up first will grab the other one,” Noah mentioned.
“But if I don’t hear that alarm in the morning, good luck,” Shane joked.
Noah and Shane gave credit to their trainer back home in Whitby, Ontario, while Gosek also noted Mark Powell, the strength and conditioning coach of the Syracuse Crunch, who started working with the Lakers at the end of last season.
Gosek said the Bulls “embraced the offseason.”
“Specific for me, I wanted to get quicker and lighter. I think I lost around 9 or 10 pounds. It was the same thing for Shane,” Noah said. “It’s obviously helped us both a lot. Being smaller, stockier guys, getting a little lighter on our foot speed really helped us a lot.”
But, Shane had a small setback, he mentioned. He broke his toe over the summer playing ball hockey which forced him to wear a boot for eight or nine weeks.
“I was still able to go to the gym and do upper-body (workouts). Coming out of that cast was a little bit of a wake-up call, because the conditioning part wasn’t there,” Noah said. “But I found a way, pushed myself and looked up to (Noah) because he likes to work his butt off.”
Outside of the apparent speed, Gosek said there’s an increased consistency for both of them. The Bulls are featured both on penalty killing units and obviously even-strength units, while Shane is also on one of the power-play units.
Currently, they don’t play on the same line together. They did a couple times during their first season on the ice. Gosek said having both brothers on the same line would be “hard to play against” given their playstyles.
“They both play a power-forward-type game. Neither one of them will stickhandle around you, they’re going to go through you,” Gosek said. “But never say never, right?”
But there’s also added confidence, especially after Noah scored his first collegiate goal in November getting the “monkey off his back,” as Noah put it.
Both brothers said they try to show up to the rink “every day with a smile.”
“Every day, they bring a good work ethic in practice — and it’s contagious,” Gosek said. “They’re the heart and soul of our team.”
The Bulls said they’re in a “really good spot” this year, trying to finish out this season on top while also preparing for next season in the process.
But off the ice is where Noah said they’ve enjoyed seeing themselves grow as people, as well.
“We’d love to finish out strong through the playoffs this year and next year,” Noah said. “We’re having a blast so far, and we’ll keep going this year and next year as well.”
Gosek said he’s enjoyed watching the dynamic of the twins on the ice, too.
“That’s a brotherhood. … It’s awesome, right? … As a coach, it’s a dynamic that you don’t see very often,” Gosek said. “What’s interesting about it is they have each other’s backs. They’re as loyal as loyal can be to each other.”
