OSWEGO — Last year’s overtime loss to SUNY Cortland in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League semifinals hasn’t been brought up by the Oswego State coaching staff, but head coach Mark Digby said he’d be “extremely surprised” if it’s not in the back of the players’ minds.
The Lakers have a home-and-home series against the Red Dragons this weekend. Cortland comes to the Deborah F. Stanley Arena Friday before Oswego State heads to Cortland on Saturday.
Digby said the contests between Cortland and Oswego State have been a developing rivalry. Since the Nov. 16, 2019, contest in Oswego, where the Lakers and Red Dragons tied 3-3, all games between the teams have been one-goal games or ties.
Last season, Cortland won the first game of the three-game series 2-1, before Oswego State won the next pair, 5-4 and 2-1. Then the Dragons won the NEWHL semifinal contest 1-0, 10:56 into the overtime period.
“We’ve got to be prepared for a very tight contest. I think the attitude will be right for it,” Digby said. “When you look at just in conference play, we’re getting six games against Cortland and Plattsburgh. With Cortland playing as well as they have, that kind of blows up your strength of schedule right there. It’s nice to see some of those teams that are making a bigger stamp than just within our conference.”
But now it’s a new season. Digby mentioned the chemistry that’s been forming with the Lakers already, seeing consistency in the lineup.
Compared to last season, when Oswego State had 19 players that hadn’t skated with the team yet, Digby had six new players — five skaters — that he had to find roles for.
Plus, he was able to figure out what the surplus of returners brought from the previous season.
“This year, with six new people and really only five new skaters, that really allows you to look back on players’ bodies of work from last season, commitment level over the summer, and all those things you have to take into account. Plus, what they’ve done now,” Digby said. “That’s allowed us to, hopefully anyways, set things up a little bit better earlier so that we can continue to develop some of that chemistry.”
One of those returners, Ashlyn McGrath, leads Oswego State within seven points in six games. Notably, McGrath has six goals in six games. The sophomore had four goals in two games against Morrisville State.
As a freshman, McGrath scored seven goals — and didn’t score her first until January against Plattsburgh State.
The Lakers have 14 goals on the season, and eight other players have a goal each.
“Especially when you look at who’s scored and who hasn’t scored, it’s been important to find somebody else that can fill the net. Ashlyn’s just got a hot hand right now,” Digby said. “You’ve just got to hope she continues to play the way she has, which has allowed her to create offense as opposed to switching her style of play. So far, though, she’s been able to maintain a pretty balanced approach to each game. It’s been nice to see somebody that works as hard as she does get rewarded.”
Digby said the team hasn’t been without its chances, “which is nice to see,” but he hopes some of the chances start falling into the back of the net.
“There’s just too many high-quality chances that aren’t going in (the net),” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to capitalize on the opportunities we’re getting.”
One strong note has been goaltending for the Lakers, Digby added. Lexi Levy, who played in both games against Morrisville, has “got a lot of confidence in what she’s doing right now,” the coach said.
She’s posted a .930 save percentage in five games, along with a 1.81 goals-against average. Levy stopped 43 of 45 shots against the Mustangs, allowing one goal in each game.
Levy was also named the NEWHL’s Goaltender of the Week after her performance.
“When you’re struggling to produce offensively, having somebody in net like that, who provides you that stability, that’s huge. Right now, we’ve got her in a great place and we’re excited to see what she can do as she keeps moving forward here,” Digby said. “Any time you can get a kid that’s as athletic as she is, to be able to play with that confidence without it turning into arrogance, then you’ve got something pretty special.”
Cortland (4-0, 2-0 NEWHL) is coming off a weekend sweep at Buffalo State, winning 4-0 and then 7-2. Sisters Mia Hlasnick (3 goals, 8 assists) and Jillian Hlasnick (3 goals, 5 assists) lead the Dragons in points.
Goaltenders Molly Goergen and Anna Hamid have split time with two games each.
Goergen has posted two shutouts, making a combined 36 saves, and Hamid has posted a .897 save percentage with a 1.50 goals-against average.
Despite the home-and-home, the second week in a row for the Lakers, Digby said the situation and routine doesn’t really change.
“We’re so spoiled geographically because we’re so close. Our routine on Saturday really isn’t a lot different than if we’re home or if we’re away, it’s just whether or not you get on a bus,” Digby said. “We’ve seen it both ways. We were in Morrisville Friday, and then we’re home against Morrisville Saturday. Home against Cortland Friday, then we’re at Cortland Saturday. I’m curious to see what the different game setup looks like.”
Digby said the focus for the Lakers has been on the defensive zone, noting that if Oswego State is better in its own end there will be a better chance of creating more offense.
But after the weekend sweep of Morrisville, putting the Lakers at 3-3 (3-1 NEWHL), Digby hopes the team can continue to build the momentum into “another huge conference weekend.”
“Right now, we’re just a shade off in a lot of those areas. Hopefully we can clean that up. Certainly, that ties in really well to Cortland because they’re so good offensively,” Digby said. “They’ve got a lot of really crafty players that like to hold onto the puck and like to make plays. They’re four lines deep and six defensemen deep. Any time you have a challenge like that, it helps you dial in a little bit tighter on the things you’re trying to improve on.”
