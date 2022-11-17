Zoe Leas vs. Morrisville

Freshman Zoe Leas of the Oswego State women’s hockey team rushes up the ice during a recent game. The Lakers will face league foe Cortland today and Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Last year’s overtime loss to SUNY Cortland in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League semifinals hasn’t been brought up by the Oswego State coaching staff, but head coach Mark Digby said he’d be “extremely surprised” if it’s not in the back of the players’ minds.

The Lakers have a home-and-home series against the Red Dragons this weekend. Cortland comes to the Deborah F. Stanley Arena Friday before Oswego State heads to Cortland on Saturday.

