Sydney Hoefer vs. Carthage

Oswego's Sydney Hoefer goes up for a layup during the second half of the Buc varsity girls basketball teams 77-19 win over Carthage on Thursday. Hoefer had four points in the game.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team just kept scoring.

The Bucs came out victorious 77-19 over Carthage on Thursday at Leighton Elementary with four players reaching double-digit points in the win.

