OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team just kept scoring.
The Bucs came out victorious 77-19 over Carthage on Thursday at Leighton Elementary with four players reaching double-digit points in the win.
Oswego screamed out to a 24-0 lead with 1:41 left in the first quarter. Carthage picked up its first point with 29.6 seconds left in the frame off a free throw from Erin Bracey. But the damage had already been done.
Sophia Babcock nailed a trio of 3-pointers in a couple minutes, and Maria Sweet found the hoop as well on a pair of layups.
But Oswego coach Joe Babcock still utilized an early timeout to get some substitutes in and keep “everybody focused.”
“Even in a lopsided game, you don’t want to build bad habits,” Joe Babcock said. “We just wanted to focus on the game plan and keep our defensive rotations in check, and not take too many stupid chances just because we were leading.”
Sweet quickly scored in the second quarter with a layup just 29 seconds into the frame before Alexa Kuzawski found room for a 3-pointer.
Peyton Bond tacked on a layup and a couple free throws to close out the Bucs’ scoring in the first half. Grace Theiser and Gracey Smith both added a layup for Carthage. Smith’s came just as the buzzer rang for halftime.
Oswego led 34-5 at the half.
“We had a game plan to come out (strong). We wanted to put some pressure on them and play fast. That’s what we did,” Joe Babcock said. “We got off to a really good start. After the start, wanted just wanted to back off. We’re not here to embarrass anybody by any means. We shot the ball really well.”
Joe Babcock was able to use his bench players as well for a majority of the second half. Sweet opened up the third quarter with a pair of layups before she hit a 3-pointer from the baseline. Sophia Babcock got another 3-pointer of her own.
Adriana Ellis started to pick things up, as well, with a couple layups, a free throw and a 3-pointer. Oswego had a strong 58-9 advantage over Carthage going into the fourth quarter.
“We’re a pretty good shooting team,” Joe Babcock said. “It seems like, in games, we’ve been stepping up and hitting big shots.”
Oswego tacked on a 19-point fourth quarter, thanks to five layups in the frame. Carthage good some energy back with a couple jump shots from Hannah Makuch plus a 3-pointer from Alana Ault.
Thesier also had a layup and Makuch tacked on a free throw to round out the 77-19 score.
But Joe Babcock enjoyed being able to put in his entire roster for good portions of the game. And going forward, “more people need to be involved.”
“Right now, I’ve been only playing six or seven people because some of our opponents have been playing some stiffer defense,” he said. “Central Square, our last game, we lost a tough one toward the end of the game. It was nice to see everybody involved, sticking to our game plan.”
Sophia Babcock led the Bucs with 18 points. Sweet added 13 points while Peyton Bond tacked on 11.
Adriana Ellis had 10 points. Reynolds and Alexandria Woodward chipped in six points each. Maria Warner and Sydney Hoefer recorded four points each.
Alexa Kuzawski rounded out the scoring with five points in the contest.
Oswego (4-1) has a few days of rest and practice before it takes on Hannibal at the Pulaski Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament on Tuesday. Given the holiday season, Joe Babcock said he told his players to “enjoy themselves” and “enjoy this time,” because high school sports don’t last forever.
“It’s nice to see, after our season last year where we got beat down, we’ve got a good squad and kids are playing hard,” Joe Babcock said. “We’ve just got to be focused when we come back for that practice before the tournament, be ready and get going.”
