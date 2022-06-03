Mexico’s Grace O’Gorman (middle), pictured after winning the Section III Class B1 title in the long jump, earned a spot at the NYSPHSAA State Championship Meet after winning the long jump at the Section III State Qualifier Meet Thursday.
Oswego’s Moreno Fenty (left) and Ethan LoCastro (right) both earned spots in the NYSPHSAA State Championship Meet after winning events at the Section III State Qualifier Meet on Thursday.
Photo provided
CICERO — Local athletes competed in the Section III State Qualifying Meet at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Thursday, with athletes from two local schools earning a spot in the NYSPHSAA State Championship Meets next week.
Oswego’s Ethan LoCastro qualified for the state meet after winning the 400-meter hurdles, while teammate Moreno Fenty earned his spot after winning the triple jump. Mexico’s Grace O’Gorman also earned a spot in states after winning the long jump.
Oswego and Fulton competed in Division I events, while Mexico and Hannibal competed in Division II events.
Below are results from local athletes:
OSWEGO
Ethan LoCastro and Moreno Fenty each earned a spot at the NYSPHSAA state meet for the Bucs. LoCastro won the 400-meter hurdles (57.33), while Fenty took first in the triple jump, posting a personal-best (42’ 10.5”).
LoCastro also finished second in the high jump (6’ 1.5”). The team of Dairo Reyes, Treyse Miller, Kelwin Reyes, and Daniel Dunn finished sixth in the 4 x 800 relay (8:57.68), while the team of Tyler Beck, Anthony Davis, Jamee Ekman, and Fenty placed 10th in the 4 x 100 relay (45.97).
Victoria Payne finished second in the long jump (17’ 1.5”), while Monae Fenty placed third (15’ 8.75”). Fenty also placed sixth in the triple jump (31’ 2.75”).
The 4 x 400 relay team of Nola Blum, Anne Niger, Laura Bennett, and Kaitlyn Donoghue finished 10th (4:46.10). Riley King took sixth in the discus (84’ 5”) and 12th in the shot put (28’ 6.5”), while Fenty finished 11th in the shot put (30’ 1.5”).
MEXICO
Grace O’Gorman won the long jump (16’ 8”), earning a spot at the NYSPHSAA state meet.
Calvin Hitzschke took second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.76), while Jackson LaParr tied for sixth in the high jump (5’ 8”). The team of Maddison Poissant, Dominique Bentley, Gianna Cuituli, and O’Gorman finished eighth in the 4 x 100 relay (52.92).
FULTON
The team of Mary Jerred, Ava Demars, Harper Ells, and Olivia Hendrickson finished sixth in the 4 x 400 relay (4:25.69). The team of Jerred, Demars, Hendrickson, and Abigail Mainville finished seventh in the 4 x 800 relay (10:34.44).
Allison Standish took fourth in the discus (85’ 5”) and eighth in the shot put (31’ 3.25”).
HANNIBAL
Lena Turaj finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (16.64). Alex Hall placed 15th in the high jump (5’ 6”).
