OSWEGO — The Oswego Buccaneer Boosters Club recently held an outdoor ceremony to recognize Oswego High School senior student-athletes.

Following is a list of awards and scholarships that were presented:

Outstanding Senior Athletes: Ethan LoCastro, Victoria Payne.

Dorothy Gould Memorial Scholarships: Joshua Chun, Cordelia Brown.

Donald E. Bishop Sportsmanship Award: Isabella Koproski.

Joseph Chesare Sportsmanship Award: Neil Roman.

Sharon Swiech Scholarships: Grace Wing, Jacob Sledziona.

Oswego Minor Hockey Scholarships: Marcus Baker, Lukas Cady, Neil Roman, Jack O’Leary.

Buc Booster Scholarships: Marcus Baker, Sydney DeLapp, John Hall, Zachary DeMott, Isabella Koproski.

Joseph and Pat Wilber Scholarship: Zachary DeMott.

Oswego Lacrosse Club Scholarship: Isabella Koproski.

David Powers Memorial Scholarship: Grace Wing.

Timothy Daniel Everts Scholarship: Jacob Sledziona.

Michele Wink Pick People Up Award: Trevor Mercier.

Coach of the Year: Patrick Bond.

Fan of the Year: Kristin Norfleet.

