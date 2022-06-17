Buccaneer student-athletes recognized at awards ceremony STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Jun 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Oswego's Ethan LoCastro was named an outstanding senior athlete at the Buc Booster Club awards ceremony. Nicole Hube photo Oswego's Victoria Payne was named an outstanding senior athlete at the Buc Booster Club awards ceremony. Nicole Hube photo Oswego's John Hall, Marcus Baker, Zachary DeMott, Sydney DeLapp, and Isabella Koproski received Buc Booster Scholarships at the Buc Booster award ceremony. Nicole Hube photo Oswego's Jack O'Leary, Marcus Baker, Neil Roman, and Lukas Cady received Oswego Minor Hockey Scholarships at the Buc Booster award ceremony. Nicole Hube photo Oswego's Grace Wing received the David Powers Memorial Scholarship and the Sharon Swiech Scholarship at the Buc Booster award ceremony. Nicole Hube photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OSWEGO — The Oswego Buccaneer Boosters Club recently held an outdoor ceremony to recognize Oswego High School senior student-athletes.Following is a list of awards and scholarships that were presented:Outstanding Senior Athletes: Ethan LoCastro, Victoria Payne. Dorothy Gould Memorial Scholarships: Joshua Chun, Cordelia Brown.Donald E. Bishop Sportsmanship Award: Isabella Koproski.Joseph Chesare Sportsmanship Award: Neil Roman.Sharon Swiech Scholarships: Grace Wing, Jacob Sledziona.Oswego Minor Hockey Scholarships: Marcus Baker, Lukas Cady, Neil Roman, Jack O’Leary.Buc Booster Scholarships: Marcus Baker, Sydney DeLapp, John Hall, Zachary DeMott, Isabella Koproski.Joseph and Pat Wilber Scholarship: Zachary DeMott.Oswego Lacrosse Club Scholarship: Isabella Koproski.David Powers Memorial Scholarship: Grace Wing.Timothy Daniel Everts Scholarship: Jacob Sledziona.Michele Wink Pick People Up Award: Trevor Mercier.Coach of the Year: Patrick Bond.Fan of the Year: Kristin Norfleet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton police, fire departments now active on Neighbors public safety app FCSD BOE holds safety plan public forum DOT warns of exit closure along state Route 481 Latest e-Edition June 17, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego Middle School student pronounced dead after fatal motor vehicle accidentSchroeppel man dead after fatal motor vehicle accidentWilliam Mecum appointed as new principal of Fairgrieve ElementaryOPD asks for help identifying people after thefts on Mitchell StreetLawsuit dismissal in Cahill building case upheld by appeals court‘We’re rethinking how we do business’FCSD appoints director of early childhood education14-year-old makes splash on Fair Haven summer funJune (Gehm) TryonOswego County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs HELP WANTEDNeed two strongindividuals, Outdoorsmindset. To work onauquculture fish bait DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
