Ruggio out of the bunker

Sophomore Gavin Ruggio has been one of the Oswego varsity golf team’s most consistent scorers this season.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — After more than a week hiatus, the Oswego varsity golf team, led by sophomore Kevin Waters, whose early season play has put him in the SCAC Player of the Year conversation, headed to Greenview Golf Club to do battle with Central Square on its scenic front nine par-36 championship track.

The Bucs were anxious to get back into a competitive golf atmosphere.

