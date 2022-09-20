OSWEGO — After more than a week hiatus, the Oswego varsity golf team, led by sophomore Kevin Waters, whose early season play has put him in the SCAC Player of the Year conversation, headed to Greenview Golf Club to do battle with Central Square on its scenic front nine par-36 championship track.
The Bucs were anxious to get back into a competitive golf atmosphere.
“The real test for a golfer’s capabilities comes with competition,” said Oswego Coach Dan Rose. “Tournament play can bring out the best and the worst in players. But after all the practice, all the repetitions, the hundreds and hundreds of balls on the range, the true test of a golfer’s physical and mental game comes inside the ropes, in a large field of golfers who are all looking to play their best.”
On Friday, seven Salt City Athletic Conference teams and 45 of the best golfers in the league gathered to test their games under pressure in Central Square. After the dust had settled, Oswego’s score of 221 edged the home team’s score of 228 in the nine-hole battle, securing a coveted road win for the Buccaneers.
Oswego improved to 3-1 on the season. Leading the Bucs and the field on Friday was Kevin Waters, whose 2-over-par 38 tied for best in the talented field. His round was highlighted by a stellar birdie on the ninth hole after a solid wedge from the fairway left him some 6 feet above the hole. Waters calmly sank the putt.
“Kevin’s game seems to get even sharper in the face of competition,” said Rose about his top player. “He wants to play with the best. He wants to show off all the skill he has worked so hard to build over the years through his practice. But even with all of his great play recently, I think he feels he still has more to prove.”
Also scoring for the Bucs on Friday were junior starter Louis Roman and sophomore Gavin Ruggio, whose scores of 42 placed them in the top third of the field.
Mike Waters, Kevin’s younger brother, made his varsity scoring debut in Central Square, shooting a respectable 48 at Greenview, and providing him with some valuable match experience in the process.
“This is great experience for Mike, giving him valuable reps here at one of the courses he will hopefully play many more times in the future,” Rose said.
Tanner Palmitesso shot a 51 for the Bucs to round out the day’s scoring.
Oswego was scheduled to face rival Fulton at Battle Island on Monday. After that, the Bucs look forward to home matches against East Syracuse-Minoa and league-leading Jamesville-DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.