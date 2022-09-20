Sean Callen (right), president of the Buccaneer Boosters, poses with Kevin Dorsey of Eagle Beverage and the Oswego Buccaneer at the golf tournament. Eagle Beverage was the title sponsor of the event, and its golf team finished in first place.
OSWEGO — The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament was held Saturday at Oswego Country Club.
“The event was a huge success for us again this year, with the support of so many local businesses and community members that came out to enjoy a great day of golf at Oswego Country Club,” said Sean Callen, president of the Buc Boosters.
Eagle Beverage was the title sponsor. “We very much appreciate the continued support from Dan Dorsey Jr., Christian Morgia, and Kevin Dorsey, as they continue to support the Buc Boosters and what we are trying to provide to the student-athletes, coaches, and overall school spirit,” Callen said.
Oswego student-athletes volunteered at the event, helping with the sport skill challenges and making the event unique from any other tournament.
Prizes were awarded for first place, fifth place, 11th place, and last place. The winning team was Eagle Beverage with golfers Kevin Dorsey, Zach Farden, Lou Castaldo, and Pete Wiltsie with a score of 56.
Placing fifth was Team Rose with golfers Dan Rose, Jim Mackenzie, Terry Rose, and Ed Fayette. They had a score of 59.
Taking 11th place was the Oswego Police Department team with a score of 63. Golfers for the team were Chelsea Giovo, Justin Grasso, Trey Clark, and Eddie Tagliareni.
Rounding out the 24-team field was Team Grammie Roman with a score of 77. Golfers on the team were Donna Roman, Maureen Donovan, Marilyn Magner, and Rose Donovan.
