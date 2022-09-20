Callen and Eagle Beverage

Sean Callen (right), president of the Buccaneer Boosters, poses with Kevin Dorsey of Eagle Beverage and the Oswego Buccaneer at the golf tournament. Eagle Beverage was the title sponsor of the event, and its golf team finished in first place.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament was held Saturday at Oswego Country Club.

“The event was a huge success for us again this year, with the support of so many local businesses and community members that came out to enjoy a great day of golf at Oswego Country Club,” said Sean Callen, president of the Buc Boosters.

