Buc track and field teams roll past Fulton, Cortland on senior night

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity track and field teams honored their seniors on Wednesday, capping the celebration with wins over Fulton and Cortland at home.
The Bucs boys team has seven seniors: Ethan LoCastro, Dairo Reyes, Joe DelConte, Darwin Warner, Anthony Davis, Ivan Pacheco, and Jason Zhang.
The Bucs girls team has four seniors: Megan Corrice, Grace Wing, Kaitlyn Freeth, and Victoria Payne.
BOYS RESULTS:
The boys team rolled through the evening, defeating Cortland 99-41 and Fulton 103-38.
LoCastro placed first in the 110-meter hurdles, the 400-meter hurdles, and the high jump. He also won the 4 x 400 relay along with Dairo Reyes, Kelwin Reyes, and Davis. Dairo Reyes also won the 400-meters, and took third in the 800-meters.
The team of Daniel Dunn, Dairo Reyes, Andrew Shaver, and Kelwin Reyes won the 4 x 800 relay. Warner placed first in the pole vault, while DelConte finished second in the discus. Warner also earned points in the long jump, with DelConte earning points in the shot put and Pacheco adding points for the Bucs in the 400-meter hurdles.
Moreno Fenty won the triple jump, the 200-meters (with a personal record of 23.6 seconds), and won the 4 x 100 relay with Tyler Beck, Jamee Ekman, and Davis. Fenty also set a personal record in the 100-meters (11.3 seconds), placing second.
Dunn won the 1,600-meters, and finished third in the 800-meters. Kelwin Reyes set a PR in the 800-meters (2:11.8), placing first. Shaver won the 3,200-meters and finished third in the 1,600-meters.
Beck finished second in the long jump, third in the triple jump, and third in the 200-meters (PR of 24.3 seconds). Ekman placed third in the 400-meter hurdles (PR of 68.8 seconds), and also set a personal record in the 100-meters (12.3 seconds).
Treyse Miller placed second in the 1,600-meters (PR of 5:17.7) and the 3,200-meters. Logan Duval placed third in the shot put.
GIRLS RESULTS:
OSWEGO 98, CORTLAND 42
The team of Nashalis Reyes, Kaitlyn Donoghue, Annie Niger, and Maddy Shaver won the 4 x 800 relay, while Shaver also won the 1,500-meters and the 3,000-meters. Laura Bennett placed second in the 1,500-meters and third in the 3,000-meters, with Donoghue taking second.
Riley King won both hurdles events, as well as the discus, with Mackenzie Mulcahey and Rosie Wallace each taking third in their respective hurdles. Kaitlyn Freeth and Nola Blum placed second and third, respectively, in the 100-meters, with both setting personal bests.
Freeth and Blum, along with Sydney Hoefer and Monae Fenty, won the 4 x 100 relay. Hoefer placed second in the pole vault. Victoria Payne won the 300-meters and placed second in the 400-meters, with Audrey Donovan third. Niger won the 800-meters, while Blum took second in the 200-meters.
Fenty won the shot put, with King taking second and Megan Corrice third. Mackenzie Partlow took second in the discus, with Corrice third, giving the Bucs all three of the top spots. Payne and Fenty each took second and third, respectively, in both the long jump and triple jump. Grace Wing won the high jump.
OSWEGO 75, FULTON 62
King won the 100-meter hurdles, with Mackenzie Mulcahey third. Freeth and Blum took second and third, respectively, in the 100-meters, while Shaver finished second in the 1,500-meters with Bennett in third.
Payne won the 200-meters and 400-meters, while Donovan took third in the 400-meters. King set a personal-best time in the 400-meter hurdles, taking second. Niger and Wing took second and third, respectively, in the 800-meters.
Shaver won the 3,000-meters, with Donoghue second and Bennett third. The team of Hoefer, Donovan, Niger, and Payne won the 4 x 400 relay. Fenty finished second in the shot put, with King in third. King took second in the discus, with Partlow taking third place. Hoefer won the pole vault, while Fenty won the triple jump. Hoefer also finished third in the triple jump, while Fenty finished third in the high jump behind winner Grace Wing.
The Oswego track and field teams will travel to compete in the 34th Annual Weedsport Invitational on May 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.