Buc softball uses big middle innings to cruise past Syracuse, 10-2

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity softball team overcame a bit of a slow start on Thursday, using a pair of big middle innings to earn a 10-2 win over Syracuse City at home.
“Our emphasis today was on the fact that we need to start getting a little streak going,” said Bucs head coach Brad Shannon of the team’s mindset entering Thursday. “We have some very winnable games in the very near future, and we need to take care of business so that we can give ourselves a chance to play in the postseason.”
But it was Syracuse getting out to a quick start, scoring first and holding the lead after two innings of play.
Devon Bergh, the first batter of the game, reached on an error for Syracuse, stealing second and scoring on an RBI single from Kana Archer. The Bucs tied the game in the bottom of the first after a two-out error allowed Jordan Caroccio to score, but Syracuse retook the lead when Bella Peters scored on an error in the second.
Trailing 2-1 after two innings, Shannon said the Bucs “just didn’t get off to the start that we needed to get off to.”
“A little sense of urgency set in in the third inning, and then we started to put a little pressure on them, and things started to go our way,” said Shannon.
Syracuse pitcher Allie George struck out the first two batters of the third, but Caroccio reached on an error to extend the inning. Brooke Seinoski singled to drive home Caroccio, who had stolen second, and an RBI single by Bucs pitcher Maria Sweet scored Seinoski to give Oswego a 3-2 lead.
Adriana Ellis singled to drive home another run in the fourth, and Caroccio followed up with a two-run double, extending the Bucs’ lead to 6-2.
“Once we got through the lineup, our second and third time through, and all the girls had seen her, we started to get a little confidence at the plate,” Shannon said of the middle innings. “We started to put the ball in play a little harder. Some good things started to happen.”
Oswego scored two more runs in the fifth, after Andrealis Colon slugged a triple to right field, scoring Kamryn Bletch and Lauren Fitzsimmons to make it 8-2.
Sweet found a rhythm after the first two innings in the circle, retiring eight of 10 batters faced from the third to fifth innings. The seventh-grade pitcher also worked out of a jam in the sixth, snagging back-to-back comebackers to keep Syracuse scoreless in what was a bases-loaded, one out situation.
Shannon had praise for his pitcher, saying she settled in after the early frames, and noted that Thursday was the Bucs’ first game on their home field.
“It’s the first time she’s thrown from this circle, this environment,” said Shannon. “Once she settles in, she can pound the strike zone. She doesn’t put herself in bad situations with the walk, and she obviously has the velocity to get the strikeout when she needs it. She’s definitely a bright spot for our future, there’s no doubt about that.”
Oswego added two more runs in the bottom half of the sixth, with an RBI single by Sweet and a run-scoring groundout from Bletch sending the Bucs to the final frame with a 10-2 lead. Seinoski threw the final inning in the circle, working around a leadoff walk to retire the side and seal the win for the Bucs.
Sweet and Seinoski were both 2-4 at the plate, with Sweet driving in two runs and Seinoski one. Colon was 1-3 with the two-run triple, while Caroccio went 1-3 with a two-run double. Bletch and Ellis added RBIs, while Arin Wendt added a base hit.
Sweet allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings, striking out five batters and walking one. Seinoski walked one batter and struck out two during a scoreless seventh inning.
Oswego (3-5) hosted Cortland Friday for a doubleheader that ended after press time.
“Our motto this year is to be a team on the rise,” said Shannon. “We’re heading in the right direction. All we want to do is start playing our best softball late in the year, and if we can get ourselves into the postseason, having a girl like Maria in the circle can give us a chance to beat anybody.”
