AUBURN — Auburn controlled the pace of the game right from the beginning, securing a 43-16 victory over the Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team on Saturday.
Auburn sprinted to an early 20-2 lead in the first quarter. Oswego coach Ryan Lavner said the Bucs struggled against Auburn’s one-three-one defense, trying to pass around it.
The Maroons “dictated a lot of” Oswego’s mistakes, Lavner said.
“I did not like the way we stood in one spot offensively and failed to use the dribble to improve our position to pass or shoot,” he said. “We continue to pass straight into the hands of the defense because we are not pivoting to make a fundamental pass, or we are not faking a pass to make a pass.”
Lavner did say, on a positive note, that Oswego did not have the full-court issues it did the last time the Bucs played against Auburn.
Madisyn Mills hit a couple 3-pointers to lead the Bucs with seven points. Giada Pezzlo tacked on five points. Deysha Cruz recorded four points.
Oswego (4-12) traveled to Jamesville-DeWitt on Monday, but the game started after press time. Oswego also travels to Fulton on Friday.
Lavner noted the Red Raiders also use a one-three-one defense.
“We used the second half (against Auburn) to focus on working the ball around and driving gaps to help create chances,” Lavner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.