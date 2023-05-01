The Oswego junior varsity baseball team suffered its first two losses of the season against a tough Jamesville-DeWitt squad on Thursday and Friday.
The Bucs lost by scores of 10-5 and 8-6. Coaches noted that Oswego hurt itself defensively, allowing several unearned runs for the Red Rams.
Mario Garabito had two hits and scored twice in the first game. Logan Stahl tacked on three hits and two RBIs. Austin Freebern and Ethan King both recorded RBI singles.
Jose Ramos, Noah Irland, Jack Wallace and Zach Truell also hit safely in the contest.
Freebern recorded the loss in 5.2 innings on the mound with five strikeouts allowing five walks.
In game two, despite going down 6-0 into the fourth inning, the Bucs responded with five runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Nolan Conners led off the inning with a hit down the left-field line, and then Stahl reached first base after being hit by a pich. King had a double that knocked home Conners, and Eddie Kuzawski hit a sacrifice fly to plate Stahl.
Truell then singled and Eli Belawski drew a walk to load the bases for Garabito, who recorded a three-RBI hit to make the score 6-5, still in favor of J-D.
Two more runs in the fifth inning for the Red Rams after some defensive miscues for the Bucs rounded out J-D’s scoring.
In the bottom of the seventh, Conners walked, then Adam Greene, who was pinch-running, scored from first on a Stahl double, but the Bucs couldn’t complete the rally.
Jose Ramos recorded the loss on the mound, striking out three batters in four innings. Matt Willis struck out two batters in three innings.
The Bucs (6-2) host Central Square on Thursday, then travel to the Redhawks on Friday.
