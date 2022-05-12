Buc golfers split two-match stretch with Central Square, Auburn

The Oswego varsity girls golf team won its fourth match of the season on Friday, beating Central Square on the road at Greenview Golf Club. Oswego’s final score of 220 bested Central Square by seven strokes, and put the Bucs one match above .500 for the first time this season.
Junior golfer Catherine Callen placed second overall with her nine-hole total of 46, finishing just three strokes behind overall medalist Abby Neuman from Jamesville-DeWitt.
“Catherine is attacking the courses this year,” said Oswego head coach Dan Rose. “She is stronger physically and is showing more mental strength out on the course.”
Callen has established herself as one of the SCAC top individual players this year, and is now hoping her solid play and competitive fire trickle down to the rest of the team.
Also playing well for the Bucs on Friday were freshman Emilie Furlong and sophomore Ciarrah Tynan. Both players shot 54 on the tricky front nine at Greenview.
“I am very happy with the play of Emilie and Ciarrah,” said Rose. “They are progressing a bit faster than expected. It’s tough to adjust to high pressure, high stakes golf. Playing with your buddies on the weekend is one thing. But teeing it up knowing that every stroke counts, and that every stroke could be the difference in the match is truly a different type of golf.”
Rounding out the scoring on Friday was Paige Kennedy who toured the unfamiliar nine holes in 66 strokes. With the win, Oswego moved to 4-3 on the season, going into another road match in Auburn on Monday.
On Monday, Oswego fell to Auburn at Highland Park Golf Course by a final stroke count of 225-231. Leading the way for the Bucs on Monday was Callen, whose nine hole score of 45 placed her second in the individual competition, only one stroke behind overall medalist Emily Barnes from Central Square.
Also scoring for the Bucs were Emilie Furlong (61), Ciarrah Tynan (61), and Paige Kennedy (64).
This was Callen’s third straight match as the second place overall individual finisher, garnering her more all-league points. With her recent play, Callen has also secured a spot in the end-of-year sectional tournament where she will compete for one of the nine coveted sectional state team spots.
“What really stands out about Catherine’s game this season is her ability to get the ball up and down from around the greens. Her ability to finish holes is what is separating her from the field right now,” said Rose.
The team now has some practice time before its next match on Friday at Arrowhead where ESM will host. With this most recent loss, Oswego moves to 4-4 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.