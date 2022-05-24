Buc golfers prepare for today’s Section III tournament

OSWEGO — Today, Oswego golfers Catherine Callen and Ciarrah Tynan will compete in the end-of-season Section III tournament at Kanon Valley Country Club in Oneida, NY. This will be Tynan’s first sectional experience, and the sophomore is looking forward to the opportunity to play and the opportunity to gain experience for next season. Tynan, who joined the OHS golf team this season for the first time, has picked up the game quickly and continues to improve with each match she plays.
For Callen, this will be her second go-around in sectional play, the first coming last season when the event was shortened to just 9 holes due to torrential downpours and standing water on the greens. This year, Callen is looking to leave her mark on Kanon Valley, a course that sets up nicely for her game. Callen comes into the Section III tournament riding a hot putter, and hopes to keep that streak going on Tuesday. Both girls will be competing for a spot on the Section III state team that will compete in early June.
On Wednesday, two Oswego boys will also compete in state qualifying in an attempt to make the Section III state team. OHS seniors Neil Roman and Lukas Cady will tee it up at Shenendoah Country Club near Verona, hoping to have one of the low nine totals after 2 rounds at the tricky, tree lined course. Both played the course for the first time this past weekend, and both took many mental notes, getting a feel for the course layout and building a strategy for each hole based on the strengths and weaknesses of their game.
For Roman, who will continue his golfing career next year at college, making the state team in his final season would be another feather in his cap. Roman, who has already racked up his fair share of all-league honors throughout his high school career, finished in the top 5 at the Section III tournament in the fall.
