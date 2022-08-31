Buc golfers compete in season-opening invitational

HAMILTON — Six Oswego high school golfers competed in an 18-hole competition against teams from the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division on Monday at Seven Oaks Golf Course in Hamilton.
“This is one of our favorite venues on which to compete,” said Oswego head coach Dan Rose. “Walking these fairways is like strolling through a famous artist’s gallery, each hole a unique and separate beauty all its own. Each shot demands thought and precision.”
Oswego walked these hallowed fairways on Monday with the other seven teams in SCAC league: East Syracuse-Minoa, Jamesville-DeWitt, Fulton, Central Square, Syracuse City, Cortland and Auburn. At the end of the day, the Bucs held their own and proved that they would be one of the top contenders in the league this season.
Medalist for the Bucs in Monday’s event was Kevin Waters, whose eighteen-hole score of 76 earned him a tie for second overall and helped Oswego secure second overall behind last year’s league champs, J-D. Waters has quickly proven himself to be among the top golfers in Section III, mixing it up with the likes of Jackson Sorone from JD and Carter Mizro from Auburn.
“Kevin is a competitive player who is getting better and better at finishing his rounds,” said Coach Rose about his sophomore starter. “He never stops working to improve his game, and he is willing to put in the much needed time to take his game to elite status.”
Also scoring well on Monday for Oswego were Gavin Ruggio and Louis Roman, who both shot 86 on the difficult layout. Tanner Palmitesso (97) and Mason Kurilovitch (100) rounded out the Bucs’ scoring.
“After viewing all the scores from around our league,” said Coach Rose after the round, “we feel we have a good chance to compete with all of the teams in the league. All except one, maybe.”
Oswego will play J-D in a league match on Wednesday at Drumlins.
