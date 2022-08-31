Buc golfers compete in season-opening invitational

Oswego’s Kevin Waters prepares to tee off. Waters tied for second in Monday’s invitational, shooting a 76 at Seven Oaks Golf Course in Hamilton. 

 Photo provided

HAMILTON — Six Oswego high school golfers competed in an 18-hole competition against teams from the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division on Monday at Seven Oaks Golf Course in Hamilton.

“This is one of our favorite venues on which to compete,” said Oswego head coach Dan Rose. “Walking these fairways is like strolling through a famous artist’s gallery, each hole a unique and separate beauty all its own. Each shot demands thought and precision.” 

