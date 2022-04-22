Buc girls track and field sweeps meet with wins over Auburn, Jamesville-DeWitt STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Apr 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEWITT — The Oswego girls track and field team picked up a pair of wins on Wednesday, defeating Auburn 78-59, and besting Jamesville-DeWitt by a score of 70-62.OSWEGO 78, AUBURN 59Riley King placed first in both the 100-meter dash and 400-meter hurdles for the Bucs, who swept the 100-meter dash, with Nola Blum, Kaitlyn Freeth, and Anna Cloonan finishing in the top three spots. The team of Blum, Rosie Wallace, Sydney Hoefer and Monae Fenty won the 4 x 100 relay. Annie Niger placed first, with Grace Wing second, in the 800 meters. Blum and Victoria Payne tied for first in the 200-meter dash, with Hoefer placing third. Hoefer, Audrey Donovan, Niger, and Payne placed first in the 4 x 400 relay.Fenty and King placed first and second, respectively, in the shot put. King also finished third in the discus, while Payne placed first in the long jump.Payne and Donovan earned the top two spots in the 400-meter dash. Madeleine Shaver finished second in the 1,500 meters and third in the 3,000 meters. Mackenzie Partlow finished third in the long jump. Fenty placed second in the triple jump, while Hoefer finished third. Wing placed third in the high jump. OSWEGO 70, JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 62The team of Kaitlyn Donoghue, Shaver, Niger, and Wing won the 4 x 800 relay, posting a season-best time (11:27). King won the 100-meter hurdles, while Shaver took first in the 1,500 meters.Payne placed first in the 400 meter dash, with Donovan finishing third. King was second in the 400-meter hurdles.Niger won the 800-meters, with Wing placing second and Donoghue third. Payne and Blum tied for third in the 200-meter dash, while Shaver and Bennett finished first and second in the 3,000 meters. The team of Hoefer, Donovan, Niger, and Payne won the 4 x 400 relay. Fenty placed second in the shot put, with King third. King also placed first in the discus.Payne finished first in the long jump, while Fenty was second in the triple jump. Fenty also placed third in the high jump, with Wing second.Oswego will host Central Square and Fowler for a meet at 4:30 p.m. on April 27. According to head coach Kristina Taylor, it will be the first home meet for the Bucs in three years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now CPAC makes plans to create task force to help bring in, retain caseworkers OCSD Board of Education submits 2022-23 budget FCSD Board of Education adopts 2022-23 budget Latest e-Edition April 21, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOntario Orchards to hold event honoring Dennis and June OuelletteKathleen Mary WallaceJoanne L. CloonanMary Winslow StephanoLegislator calls for resignation of DSS commissionerDiane L. SpicerJoan Louise WatermanAustin John VashawCosimo ‘Cos’ BorzumateCommittee approves change in trucking route for upcoming Port project Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes LOOKING FOR a private lot to put a 14x80 mobile 2 BEDROOM house. Washer, dryer,dishwasher, and 1 car garage. Tenantresponsible Jobs HELP NEEDED. Girl to do cleaning when needed. $15/hour to Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
