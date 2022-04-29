OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls track and field team took home a pair of wins on Wednesday, defeating Central Square 82-59 and cruising past Fowler 107-27.
OSWEGO 82, CENTRAL SQUARE 59
The team of Kaitlyn Donoghue, Maddie Shaver, Rosie Wallace, and Anne Niger won the 4 x 800 relay.
Shaver and Laura Bennett finished first and second in the 1,500-meters, while Victoria Payne won the 400-meters. Nashalis Reyes also placed second in the 400-meters.
Riley King finished second in the 100-meter hurdles, while Kaitlyn Freeth placed second in the 100-meters.
King also won three events, taking first in the 400-meter hurdles, the shot put, and the discus. Stephanie Sprague placed second in the 400-meter hurdles.
Niger and Grace Wing finished first and second, respectively, in the 800-meters, while Payne and Noladia Blum placed second and third in the 200-meters.
Shaver won the 3,000-meters, while Donoghue finished second. Monae Fenty took second in the shot put, Mckenzie Partlow placed third in the discus, while Payne finished third in the long jump and Wallace placed second in the triple jump.
Wing won the high jump, with Fenty placing third.
OSWEGO 107, FOWLER 27
The Bucs took first in the 4 x 800 relay, with King following up by winning the 100-meter hurdles. Mackenzie Mulcahey also placed second in the 100-meter hurdles.
Oswego swept the 1,500-meter, with Shaver, Bennett, and Donoghue taking the top three spots. The Bucs also swept the 400-meters, with Payne, Reyes, and Donovan finishing in the top three.
King took first in the 400-meter hurdles, with Sprague placing second. Niger won the 800-meters, while Wing finished second and Wallace took third.
Payne won the 200-meters, while Blum finished in third. The Bucs also swept the 3,000-meters, with Shaver in first, Donoghue second, and Sprague third.
In field events, King won both the shot put and the discus, while Fenty placed third in the shot put and Partlow took third in the discus. Sydney Hoefer also won the pole vault for Oswego.
Wing finished second in the high jump, while Fenty placed third. The Bucs took all three spots in the long jump, with Payne placing first, Partlow finishing second, and Mulcahey taking third place.
“The Buccaneers fought really hard for this win through some rough conditions, and it is awesome to see them come out on top,” said head coach Kristina Taylor.
Oswego will continue its season at the Onondaga Central High School Invitational on Saturday at 4 p.m. Other participating schools include Mexico, Jamesville-DeWitt, Watertown, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, Onondaga Central, Syracuse Academy of Science, Fowler, Henninger, Corcoran, Canastota, Tully, Homer, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Faith Heritage, Oneida, Sauquoit Valley, and Cazenovia.
