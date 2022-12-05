Buc girls take third, boys finish ninth at Jake Morse Kickoff event Dec 5, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SYRACUSE — The Oswego varsity boys and girls indoor track teams competed at the recent Jack Morse Kickoff event at Onondaga Community College.The Oswego girls placed third in the team competition behind powerhouses Cicero-North Syracuse and Baldwinsville.The Buccaneer boys team placed ninth. The Buccaneer girls won the shot put relay with Riley King (28’ 7”) and Monae Fente (27’ 7.5”). Oswego also won the weight throw relay with King (35’ 5.5”) and Margaret O’Leary (22’ 5”).Oswego took third in the triple jump relay with the duo of Fente and Kasiah Angeleri.The Bucs were fourth in the 4 x 800 relay (11:59.58) with the team of Kaitlyn Donoghue, Anne Niger, Dakota Lebeau, and Madeleine Shaver.In the sprint medley relay, Oswego was fourth (4:56.41) with the foursome of Audrey Donovan, Nola Blum, Nashalis Reyes, and Niger.Other fourth-place finishes were posted by Oswego’s long jump relay (Fente, Angeleri), and high jump relay (Torianne Blakeley, Teagan Roy).In the 55-meter hurdles relay, the Oswego duo of Blakeley and Stephanie Sprague placed sixth.The Oswego girls were sixth in the 4 x 400-meter relay (4:55.94) with the team of Blum, Donovan, Sophia Cahill, and Reyes.For the Oswego boys, the triple jump relay of Anthony Burke and Mark Bailey finished third. Burke and Daylen Rose placed fourth in the high jump relay.Oswego’s 4 x 800-meter relay of Ethan Highland, Elijah LaNigra, Brodie Wood, and Andrew Shaver took fifth in 9:54.0.The Bucs were sixth in the sprint medley relay (4:24.47) with the team of LaNigra, Jamie Eckman, Owen Barnes, and Shaver.Burke and Bailey teamed up to place seventh in the long jump relay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition December 3, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego woman faces new charge: gang assaultScriba apartment building a ‘total loss’New owners take over Blue Moon GrillJaye Furlong O’BrienJames Kenneth Thompson Jr.Marie E. LandrySheila Eileen ToddAnn M. EarlAssistant Oswego fire chief appointedFulton varsity boys basketball team opens season Wednesday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.