OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls soccer team fell to Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday, 8-0, as the lightning quick offense of the Red Rams was too much to handle for the Buccaneers.
Before the game started, Senior Night festivities were in full swing as parents and players shared laughs, smiles and tears.
The team celebrated seniors Sydney Hoefer, Nyah Dawson, Marisa Wallace, Addyson St. Onge, Nealy Pippin, Mia Fierro, Emma Burger, Catherine Callen and Jordan Caroccio.
Oswego head coach Anthony Richmond commended his seniors as he said just how much they meant to him and the program.
“They’ve meant everything to me,” Richmond said. “They were part of the reason I came here. I got to meet them and got to see their work ethic and determination. They’re all-around great kids and I wish I had more time with them than just the two years. And they’ll be missed.”
With nine seniors leaving the team, Richmond was sentimental when reflecting on his departing girls.
“It’s hard when you have so many of them that are (hard workers), to lose them all at once but that’s part of coaching and I’ll miss them a lot,” he said.
From the sound of the first whistle the energy of the players was high. The first 10 minutes of the game was back and forth with rapid transitions from offense to defense by both teams.
However, in the 16th minute J-D began its takeover of the match. A long period of pressure from Oswego was punished as a rapid counter-attack resulted in J-D senior Megan Baker sending a curled effort into the back of the net from 18 yards out.
Twelve minutes later, the floodgates opened for the Red Rams. In the 28th minute, Harmony Russell latched herself onto a cross. Less than 60 seconds later, Baker added her second of the game. Oswego barely had enough time to reset after conceding the second goal before it found itself picking the third goal out from its net as well. Baker threw herself at a well-placed low and driven cross into the box.
Going into halftime Oswego found themselves staring down a 3-0 deficit. Unfortunately for the Bucs, the Red Rams had no intention of slowing down.
In the 43rd minute Amanda Aitken was found wide open on a searching through ball and after running nearly the length of Oswego’s half. She placed her shot through the legs of Burger. A minute later, Russell tallied her second goal of the night with a shot that found the bottom left corner of the net.
The Red Rams their strong offensive output in the 51st minute, as Aitken joined the two-goal club on the night as her shot from just outside the penalty area got over Burger for J-D’s sixth goal of the game. J-D’s seventh goal came from senior Jessica Chopra when she was left unmarked at the back of the box following a cross and was easily able to tap in a shot into a relatively empty net.
In the 68th minute, the Bucs had a flurry of chances on goal. Tatum Winchek’s shot from just outside the 18-yard box was smartly tipped over by the Red Rams’ goalkeeper. Another chance came after the ensuing corner kick as Caroccio’s shot was blocked in front of goal after a well done set-piece routine.
However, J-D had the last say in the game as in the dying embers, junior Laney Bort chipped the ball over Burger two minutes before the final whistle.
Despite the loss, Richmond complimented the Red Rams team. He also praised his team’s determination to fight until the end.
“J-D is a really great team, we played really well but when you play a really good team you have to play out of your mind,” Richmond said. “We did well and (the team) never gave up until the last second, so I’m proud of them for that.”
The Bucs have one last game left in the season against Auburn today for the Empire Division Crossover Championship at 6:30 p.m. at the turf stadium.
