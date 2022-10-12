Oswego girls soccer seniors

The Oswego varsity girls soccer team recognized its nine seniors before the game: Sydney Hoefer, Nyah Dawson, Marisa Wallace, Addyson St. Onge, Nealy Pippin, Mia Fierro, Emma Burger, Catherine Callen and Jordan Caroccio.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls soccer team fell to Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday, 8-0, as the lightning quick offense of the Red Rams was too much to handle for the Buccaneers.

Before the game started, Senior Night festivities were in full swing as parents and players shared laughs, smiles and tears. 

Recommended for you