Buc girls modified basketball team drops season-opener Jan 24, 2023 2 hrs ago

EAST SYRACUSE — The Oswego girls modified basketball team dropped its season-opener at East Syracuse-Minoa, 36-24.The Bucs traded baskets early with the Spartans, but ESM's "experience proved too much," coach Brad Shannon said. Shannon said Kaelyn Bond led all scorers, and noted the play of Dynastiy Griffen, Brenna Cazzoli and Abby Ohnmacht.Oswego hosts Nottingham Wednesday.
