OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Central Square in a Section III Class A quarterfinal game.
The seventh-seeded Bucs (9-11) and the second-seeded Redhawks (13-7) split their two regular-season meetings.
This time, a spot in the Class A semifinals is at stake.
“We match up well with them,” Oswego coach Joe Babcock said. “The key to that game will be keeping our composure and understanding that adversity’s coming and just playing through that adversity and staying strong.”
A fast start like the Bucs had against Whitesboro would help. On Friday, Oswego used hot shooting and full-court defensive pressure to seize immediate control on the way to a 66-50 first-round triumph over the Warriors.
Senior Sophia Babcock nailed seven 3-pointers — six in the first half — on the way to a 32-point night to lead the way. Her scoring touch, plus the layups resulting from turnovers forced by the pressure, led to a 29-5 Oswego lead after one quarter.
“We haven’t pressed all year. We put it in last night and it looked really good. I watched the film of Whitesboro and I didn’t think they were very strong with the ball,” Coach Babcock said. “We went with full-court mega pressure and it paid off because it set us up for a large lead to start the game.”
The offensive firepower provided by Sophia Babcock is something the Bucs have come to expect.
“She’s a captain and she’s the point guard. When she gets going, our team gets going,” the coach said. “When we were making threes and making shots and we got to set that press up, the momentum kept building in our favor.”
Eighth-grader Maria Sweet scored 12 points for the Bucs, and Alexa Kuzawski and Adriana Ellis had six points each. Completing the Oswego scoring were Peyton Bond (4), Riley Reynolds (4), and Allyson Bruns (2).
The 10th-seeded Warriors (3-18) bounced back after their shaky first quarter. They drew to within 45-24 at halftime, and when Madelyn Montana and Haylee Bostwick sank consecutive 3-pointers to end the third quarter, Oswego’s margin was down to 49-38.
Sophia Babcock drove for a layup and hit her final 3-pointer of the night to start the fourth quarter, restoring Oswego’s cushion to a comfortable 16 points.
Still, Whitesboro fought back. A trey by Emma Kane with 2:08 left in the game put the Warriors within 58-48.
The Bucs cemented the win with free throws down the stretch by Babcock, Bruns, and Bond.
Madelyn Montana scored 15 points on five triples for Whitesboro, and Kane finished with 10 points. Completing the Warriors’ scoring were Kylie Hook (8), Haylee Bostwick (7), Nina Steeper (5), Mackenzie Seeley (3), and Josie Visalli (2).
Coach Babcock was asked what factors contributed to Whitesboro’s comeback. “They fought hard,” he said. “We were getting tired and we couldn’t sustain the full-court press for the entire game. We were still playing hard, but we were losing the players we had to stop. They hit a couple of threes in a row and the next thing you know it’s a game again.”
One potential issue for the Bucs in Tuesday’s game is that they will be without Ellis, a senior captain. Some pushing and shoving broke out in the second half Friday, and as a result, Ellis will be sidelined for the game.
“Without her, it’s going to be difficult,” Coach Babcock said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how we play without Adriana. She’s a captain. She’s a leader. Other girls will have to step up.”
Ellis ignited Oswego’s fast start on Friday by sinking a three to open the scoring. Kuzawski drove for a layup and Babcock made a triple, and it was 8-0. After Whitesboro broke the press and got a layup, the Bucs scored the next 15 points for a 23-2 lead. The Bucs were double-teaming the player with the ball and stepping in front of passes, rattling the Warriors into several turnovers that led to easy buckets.
While the exact strategy might be different Tuesday against a solid Central Square team, Coach Babcock said the Bucs will need that same intensity in order to advance to the semifinal round.
