Peyton Bond vs. Whitesboro

Peyton Bond of the Oswego varsity girls basketball team controls the ball under the basket during Friday’s 66-50 victory over Whitesboro in the opening round of the Section III Class A playoffs. Also pictured from Oswego is Maria Sweet (23).

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Central Square in a Section III Class A quarterfinal game.

The seventh-seeded Bucs (9-11) and the second-seeded Redhawks (13-7) split their two regular-season meetings. 

