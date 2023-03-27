Varsity girls golf at TS

Varsity golfers Zoe Lisk, Ciarrah Tynan, Jennah Bovay, Ava Tonkin lounge before hitting balls at the Turning Stone Golf Dome in Verona.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls’ golf team began its 2023 campaign last week indoors, snow still covering the frozen ground of the Bucs’ home course, Oswego Country Club. 

While most of March is usually spent working on strength training and building golf knowledge of rules and etiquette, the team spent Wednesday at Turning Stone Golf Dome in Verona where they were able to hit actual golf balls out into the open space of the nearly 100-yard long inflated area.

