OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls’ golf team began its 2023 campaign last week indoors, snow still covering the frozen ground of the Bucs’ home course, Oswego Country Club.
While most of March is usually spent working on strength training and building golf knowledge of rules and etiquette, the team spent Wednesday at Turning Stone Golf Dome in Verona where they were able to hit actual golf balls out into the open space of the nearly 100-yard long inflated area.
Oswego coach Dan Rose, now in his 15th season coaching girls golf at Oswego, explained the complexities associated with teaching golf to those brand new to the game.
“There is a lot to learn,” Rose said. “From rules to etiquette to clothing to practice and match routine, I have so much to talk about and demonstrate those first few weeks. It is a steep learning curve for those who are just beginning.”
This year’s team, made up of 14 players, consists of four freshman, four sophomores, four juniors and two seniors. Seven players are returning to the team after a 4-6 2022 season. Of those seven returners, sophomore Emilie Furlong and junior Ciarrah Tynan are expected to factor heavily into matches.
“Both Emilie and Ciarrah progressed quite quickly last season despite never having played competitive golf before,” Rose said.
Senior captain Catherine Callen is expected to lead the Bucs in scoring again this season. Callen qualified for sectionals last season and missed making the Section III State Team after losing in a playoff. Catherine was named to the first-team all league in the SCAC upon completion of the 2023 season.
Rose added he hopes to build some great golfers and maybe help facilitate new friendships along the way.
Oswego will play its first official match on April 21 after spring break.
“It is great to see the interest level back up for golf,” Rose said. “We have a lot of players who are excited and curious about the sport, and I am looking forward to getting them all out onto the course so they can begin the process of learning the game.”
