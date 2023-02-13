Oswego girls basketball seniors

The Oswego girls varsity basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Monday before the Bucs' 45-20 win over Chittenango. From left are Alexandria Woodward, Adriana Ellis, Sophia Babcock, Sydney Hoefer, Riley Reynolds and Allison Bruns.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Every day, when Oswego varsity girls basketball coach Joe Babcock walks into Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School, he has his metaphorical coaching hat on.

Monday was no different. The Bucs were hosting Chittenango, with Oswego coming out on top 45-20.

