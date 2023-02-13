OSWEGO — Every day, when Oswego varsity girls basketball coach Joe Babcock walks into Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School, he has his metaphorical coaching hat on.
Monday was no different. The Bucs were hosting Chittenango, with Oswego coming out on top 45-20.
But Monday was also Senior Night, where the Bucs recognized their six senior players: Allison Bruns, Riley Reynolds, Alexandria Woodward, Adriana Ellis, Sydney Hoefer and Sophia Babcock.
It’s a group that Joe Babcock said he coached some of them through the youth Leprechaun League in Oswego. He also was their coach throughout travel basketball in late elementary school and early middle school.
For a few minutes on Monday, however, he got to be Dad for a little bit, meeting his wife at half court to recognize their daughter, Sophia, on her Senior Night. Joe Babcock called the evening “surreal.”
“All of a sudden, to see that I’m coaching them for their last home high school game, it was pretty strange for me. I had some really mixed emotions,” Joe Babcock said. “As I was telling coach (Ryan) Lavner, it was like a twilight zone for a little bit. It was a night I’ll never forget.”
The win over Chittenango, Joe Babcock called it a “good night overall,” with Oswego taking an early lead and never looked back.
The Bucs sank three 3-pointers in the opening five minutes to take an early 9-4 lead in the first quarter. A free throw followed by a breakaway layup from Ellis put Oswego on top 12-4 after the frame.
“Tonight, I thought our energy was pretty good. (Chittenango) was a little weaker with the ball than I expected, so we started ramping up the pressure a little bit,” Joe Babcock said. “We got an early lead, maintained it hitting some 3-pointers.”
The 3-pointers kept falling for Oswego, with Sophia Babcock and Ellis both knocking down a pair. Chittenango wasn’t able to get closer than 10 points in the frame, with Alazayah Smith hitting back-to-back layups 35 seconds apart in the quarter.
Oswego took a 24-9 advantage into halftime.
“The biggest thing we’re emphasizing right now is to play hard. We can play hard. We get 50/50 balls,” Joe Babcock said. “If we just go out and compete, we’ll see what the final score is. When we do that, we’re pretty good.”
Ellis hit another 3-pointer to open the Bucs’ scoring in the third stanza, and Oswego increased its lead with layups from Reynolds, Alexa Kuzawski and Maria Sweet.
But Oswego wasn’t done. Ellis hit two consecutive 3-pointers in the final frame within 30 seconds of each other to put Oswego up 39-15.
Another late 3-pointer from Sophia Babcock, plus a free throw from Sydney Hoefer with 1:19 left in the game, sealed the 45-20 victory for the Bucs on Senior Night.
“We were living and dying by the 3. We started out in a non-motion offense. But, I didn’t like the movement, so I went to a more motion-type offense against their 3-2 defense,” Joe Babcock said. “But, when the 3’s are raining, I just let it go because they were hitting.”
Ellis — behind six 3-pointers — led Oswego with 21 points.
“She’s been doing that in practice all year. I’ve got to beg her to shoot,” Joe Babcock said of Ellis’ shooting from deep. “Her range is deep. I tell her in practice — sometimes I’m guarding her — and I’m like, ‘Why aren’t you shooting?’ She says, ‘I can’t shoot out here this far.’ I told her she can, and you saw it tonight. … Hopefully this will help her build some confidence to get her to understand what she can do in sectionals as we get ready for sectionals this week.”
Sophia Babcock added 12 points. Reynolds tacked on five points. Woodward scored three points. Sweet and Kuzawski contributed three points. Hoefer scored a point.
Oswego closes out its regular season with an 8-11 record, and now awaits for sectionals. The announcement of who the Bucs will take on in the first round will be released on Wednesday.
“It’s going to be interesting looking at the current standings. We’ll know a lot more after I get home and see who won and lost. Whoever we play, I told the girls that we’re going to be very confident,” Joe Babcock said. “If we keep our composure and keep our heads — and if people want to up the tempo — we’ll be fine. It’s going to be interesting. We’ve got a pretty good squad. I think we can make some noise.”
