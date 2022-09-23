OSWEGO — Once the Oswego varsity boys volleyball team started to crawl back in the opening set against Baldwinsville, Coach Eric McCrobie knew the Bucs would be fine.
Despite falling in the second set, Oswego defeated the Bees 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18) on Thursday at Leighton Elementary.
The Bucs trailed early in the opening set, going down 17-12, but climbed back — thanks to a long service run from Talbert Hall — to tie the set at 18-18. After a few more back-and-forth rallies, a three-point run from Cooper Fitzgerald put Oswego on top 25-22.
“We all knew that it wasn’t the start we wanted to get out to, and we knew what we were capable of doing. It was just a matter of time when that was going to happen,” McCrobie said. “So, when it did, I was like, ‘All right. Now we’re here. We can play. We’re ready to play so let’s just play.’”
The Bees and Bucs went back and forth in the second set, with neither team taking more than a two-point lead until the latter stages of the set when Baldwinsville pushed out to 23-20. A small service run from Aidan Evans, which went for three rallies, pushed the set to extra points when Oswego tied it 24-24.
A kill by the Bees and then a short spike from the Bucs ended the set 26-24 in favor of Baldwinsville.
Oswego took early control of the third set, going up 6-1 with Evans on an extended service run again.
“We like to go with the ‘next point’ mentality, and we like to control the things that we can control,” McCrobie said. “This year, we’ve got a really good scrappy group of guys on defense. Even if we don’t get the ball down on the first attack, we’re pretty confident that we’re going to get the ball back up and get another opportunity to put the ball away.”
After a few kills by Evans, plus a four-point run by Fitzgerald, the Bucs extended their lead 17-10. Braydin Spath ended the set on a run, and a long spike by the Bees gave Oswego the 25-14 set win.
With the match on the line, Fitzgerald began the fourth set on the serve, and gave the Bucs an early 8-0 lead before a deflected block went out of bounds to put the Bees on the board.
“Any time you can start with a good lead, it’s awesome. It’s interesting because it’s those lulls in the middle that define what your team is where you’re at,” McCrobie said. “There were a couple of times where (Baldwinsville) had some great plays and they came back a few points, but the fact that we were able to put our foot back on the gas pedal and string together another round of good points, those are the things you look for at the end of September into October as the postseason comes along.”
While Baldwinsville drew to within a few points of Oswego, Spath put the match out of reach with a small run to give the Bucs a 20-13 lead.
Fitzgerald served the last point of the match with no return volley from Baldwinsville to wrap up the match with a 25-18 set win.
In a match where the coaching staff made some position changes, McCrobie said he was happy to see different players perform well.
“It was a nice bounce back after our last match. I really enjoyed that there were guys that came off the bench and did stuff when we needed them to,” he said. “Not only did the guys who got in perform, but the guys who they swapped spots with handled it very well. They’re good teammates all around. It was cool to see that.”
Leading the Bucs was Cooper Fitzgerald, who recorded six kills, five digs, two blocks, two assists, and two aces. Carson White had 39 assists, two blocks, a kill and an ace. Aidan Evans tacked on 16 kills, three blocks and a dig.
McCrobie praised Evans’ hitting, but also his defense when he dropped “and covered the other hitters who did get set.” McCrobie also complimented Fitzgerald’s serving, mentioning a change in the team’s mindset to serve the ball off the coin toss instead of receive.
“(Evans) got a half-dozen balls up that should have never been touched by another middle in Section III. His offense was great, but his defense and even serving, he went on a couple big runs for us, which was great to see,” McCrobie said. “We want to make sure we’ve got the serve and we want to put the ball in (Fitzgerald’s) hands and let him go to work. As the match went along, you just saw his confidence and his accuracy and his power increasing exponentially. You saw at the end of the fourth set. It’s just hard to stop.”
Also contributing for Oswego were Spath (11 kills), Brett Dykas (6 kills, 1 block), Charles Cherchio (3 kills, 3 blocks), Nicholas Besaw (3 digs, 2 aces), Hall (2 aces), and Olyver Hoefer (1 ace, 1 dig).
Oswego (2-3) travels to Syracuse on Tuesday, with the match slated for 4:30 p.m. McCrobie said the team will be focusing on defensive positioning, fundamentals and communication. “I think we’re going to try to rest a little bit over the weekend, but nothing crazy. No days off,” McCrobie said. “Just trying to keep it simple for right now. The easier the simple things are for us to do, the higher success we have.”
