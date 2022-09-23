Brett Dykas spike

The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team defeated the Baldwinsville Bees 3-1 on Thursday. Above, Oswego’s Brett Dykas (3) goes up for a spike.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Once the Oswego varsity boys volleyball team started to crawl back in the opening set against Baldwinsville, Coach Eric McCrobie knew the Bucs would be fine.

Despite falling in the second set, Oswego defeated the Bees 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18) on Thursday at Leighton Elementary.

