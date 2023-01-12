OSWEGO — Oswego boys hockey coach Kevin Ahern talked to his team after Thursday’s game about their resiliency.
In a tough 4-3 loss for the Bucs against Watertown IHC, he told them he was “extremely proud of their effort.” Oswego trailed 4-1 going into the third period, and got two late goals to make it a one-goal game with 10:52 left in the contest.
Oswego wasn’t without its chances in the final 10 minutes, but just couldn’t find a way past IHC’s goaltender Brodie McGregor to tie up the contest.
“If you watch the third period, I thought we dominated the third period,” Ahern said. “We had our opportunities very late (in the game) to get one. But once again, this group didn’t get rewarded in the last 10 minutes of the game.”
And the Bucs’ resiliency pointed to one group: their seniors. Before the game, Oswego recognized its five senior teammates: Riley Wood, Riley Wallace, Lucas Bruns, Brayden Miller and Mitchell Grimshaw.
Ahern called those five Bucs “great leaders” for the team after dealing with so much in the world.
“They just enjoy being at the rink and being in the locker room. It’ll be sad to see these guys graduate,” Ahern said. “I give these guys all the credit in the world. They’ve gone through a tough time in our world’s history, and the things they’ve had to endure. And things this season have not panned out the way they would love to. But they’ve handled it with grace, and they compete and their attitudes are fabulous.”
Watertown got to work fast with a goal just 45 seconds into the period. Bryce Rudderforth got in close to Wallace, and got a shot past the netminder to make it a 1-0 game.
The Bucs had several opportunities on power plays, including some nice chances in the slot from Ian Cady, but Oswego couldn’t convert.
With 13:39 left in the second frame, Oswego got a two-on-one opportunity. Bruns sent a cross-ice pass to Duncan Baker who got a one-timer that hit McGregor and trickled through the back of the net to tie the game 1-1.
The Cavaliers quickly responded after Luc LaFex found a loose puck and hit twine with 9:47 left in the second period. Jayden Romig made it 3-1 just six seconds later after the Caviliers rushed in immediately after the faceoff.
Oswego made more chances on the power play late in the period, but it was Watertown that scored again with 12 seconds left in the stanza after LaFex went in all alone on a breakaway to make it 4-1.
But in between periods, Ahern told his players one thing: “I told them I believed in them.”
“I believe in them. I still do,” Ahern said. “I thought that if we stayed out of the penalty box, stayed disciplined and stayed focused on trying to get pucks to the net and beating guys to the puck, then good things would happen.”
Oswego started to crawl back after Gavin Ruggio picked up a loose puck right outside the slot and got a knuckleball of a shot to flip over McGregor’s shot, hitting the top of the net with 15:43 left in the game to make it 4-2.
The Bucs eventually went on a five-on-three power play later in the frame, and as the first IHC penalty expired, Miller was robbed on a one-timer by McGregor.
“Their kid had one of the best saves I’ve seen in high school hockey in years,” Ahern said.
But Miller would not be denied. Seconds later, he got a one-timer in the slot past McGregor to make it a one-goal hockey game with 10:52 left in the game.
“I thought our puck movement on the power play was outstanding. It got better as the night went on, and they did what I asked and got some great looks,” Ahern said. “It wasn’t meant to be tonight. But hopefully that puck luck changes for us in the next week.”
Despite shot after shot plus consistent pressure from Oswego, the Bucs just couldn’t find the equalizer, and IHC secured the 4-3 win after they cleared the puck down the ice with seconds left in the contest.
Baker, Ruggio and Miller all scored. Bruns, Miller, Ian Cady and Louis Roman all tacked on assists in the contest.
Wallace made 28 saves in the contest — 14 alone coming in the first period.
“There’s no doubt that Riley’s been playing well. But tonight, on Senior Night, I thought he played as well as we’ve seen him all season,” Ahern said. “That’s promising going into the stretch run next week.”
After three consecutive one-goal losses for Oswego, Ahern said he told his team that the Bucs “can play with anybody on any given night.”
The Bucs (1-8) return to the ice on Tuesday with a game at Whitesboro.
“If you look at our scores, we’ve lost a ton of league games by just a goal — and two games in overtime with 30 seconds left and three seconds left. Hopefully, eventually some of those breaks go our way, and hopefully those days are ahead of us,” Ahern said. “If they bottle that (effort) going into next week, then we’re going to make it very difficult on teams.”
