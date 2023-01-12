Brayden Miller vs. Watertown IHC

Oswego's Brayden Miller skates toward the goal in the offensive zone during the second period of the Buc boys hockey team's 4-3 loss to Watertown IHC on Thursday. Miller had a goal and an assist in the contest.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Oswego boys hockey coach Kevin Ahern talked to his team after Thursday’s game about their resiliency.

In a tough 4-3 loss for the Bucs against Watertown IHC, he told them he was “extremely proud of their effort.” Oswego trailed 4-1 going into the third period, and got two late goals to make it a one-goal game with 10:52 left in the contest.

