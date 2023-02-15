Oswego's Ian Cady (middle) skates into the offensive zone during the Buc boys hockey team's 6-2 loss at New Hartford in the first round of sectionals. Cady scored the first Oswego goal in the opening period.
NEW HARTFORD — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team bowed out of the Section III Division II playoff tournament on Wednesday with a 6-2 loss at New Hartford in the first round.
Coach Kevin Ahern said the Bucs just never got into the flow of the game after New Hartford scored in the first 27 seconds of the game. Charles Gaetano threw a puck toward the back of Riley Wallace from below the goal line, and it hit Wallace, bouncing into the back of the net.
But Oswego was quick to respond after a set faceoff play that saw Brayden Miller throw a pass across the crease, which was tipped by Ian Cady into the back of the net less than a minute later.
After Anthony Falvo added a goal at 5:03 of the first period to make it 2-1, Oswego just couldn’t get into a rhythm, Ahern said.
“We just didn’t come out of the gat every well. … With our team, scoring first is very important for our confidence level,” he said. “It was an uphill battle right from the first shift. … It wasn’t for a lack of effort. It just wasn’t going for a lot of guys tonight. Those things happen.”
Gaetano added one more goal in the opening period after Wallace lost sight of the puck, giving New Hartford a 3-1 lead after 17 minutes.
The Spartans added another goal in the second period after a shot from the circles, but Oswego kept New Hartford off the board otherwise.
Miller gave the Bucs some life in the early stages of the third period when he ripped a shot on net that hit goaltender Michael Vetter, but the puck trickled into the back of the net with 12:50 left in the game.
Riley Wood and Mason Naumann both recorded an assist on the goal.
New Hartford responded less than two minutes later after a shot hit Wallace’s glove, and a Spartan was there for the rebound. New Hartford scored one more after Wallace dove after a puck, with the Spartan hitting the top of the net with 5:48 left in the game to round out the 6-2 victory.
Wallace made 33 saves in the game for the Bucs.
Overall, Ahern said it was “hard to watch” the seniors go through a game like that. The Bucs have five seniors this season: Wood, Wallace, Lucas Bruns, Miller and Mitchell Grimshaw. Ahern mentioned the leadership from that group “was great this year.”
“Like I told them in the room, there’s not a day I didn’t look forward to going to the rink with them. They’re all just great human beings and they’re all destined for great futures,” Ahern said. “They all have such class and grit, the way they pushed through the COVID year and everything else. I’m super proud of those guys.”
Even though the 2022-23 campaign is over for the Bucs, Ahern said Oswego has some “great underclassmen in the locker room,” with a lot to look forward to in the near future. But the work toward that success starts now.
“The message is that it all depends on how much work they want to put into the offseason,” Ahern said. “We need to get stronger. We need to work on individual skills. That can’t start soon enough.”
