Ian Cady at New Hartford

Oswego's Ian Cady (middle) skates into the offensive zone during the Buc boys hockey team's 6-2 loss at New Hartford in the first round of sectionals. Cady scored the first Oswego goal in the opening period.

 Ben Grieco photo

NEW HARTFORD — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team bowed out of the Section III Division II playoff tournament on Wednesday with a 6-2 loss at New Hartford in the first round.

Coach Kevin Ahern said the Bucs just never got into the flow of the game after New Hartford scored in the first 27 seconds of the game. Charles Gaetano threw a puck toward the back of Riley Wallace from below the goal line, and it hit Wallace, bouncing into the back of the net.

