Buc bowling teams swept by Auburn By BEN GRIECO bgrieco@palltimes.com Dec 21, 2022 OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys and girls bowling teams were both swept by Auburn on Tuesday at Lighthouse Lanes.BOYSShiemal Boyde rolled a three-game 566 to lead the Bucs against Auburn, with game scores of 186, 175 and 205. His third game was the team's high game score, as well. Oswego fell in games of 1,012-789, 993-809 and 986-794. The overall score was 2,991-2,392 in favor of the Maroons.Zach Truell came in second for Oswego with a 469 (150, 191,128) followed by Ben Braun's 462 (193, 145, 124). Elijah Durval added a 444 (125, 152, 167) while Cayden Carpenter tacked on a 427 (133, 146, 148). Jayden Martinez rounded out Oswego's scoring posting a 387 (127, 114, 146).Auburn was led by two 600-series scores. Jack Silwka recorded a 617 (181, 214, 222) and Dominic Capone followed with a 603 (217, 183, 203). GIRLSThe Bucs fell by games of 587-531, 660-512 and 560-452. Auburn won the overall match with a total score of 1,807-1,495. Malia Upcraft led the Bucs with a 454 (131, 178, 145) and was followed by Lillee Thompson (416-172, 137, 107). Brianna Vooris posted a 244 (76, 82, 86), while Katrianna Fronk tacked on a 211 (90, 58, 63). Emily Hooper rounded out the scoring with a 170 (62, 57, 51).The Maroons were led by Marissa Capone's 512 (163, 191, 158) and Katrina Stock's 410 (130, 156, 124). UP NEXTBoth Oswego teams travel to East Syracuse-Minoa Thursday, followed by a match at Henninger on Dec. 28.
