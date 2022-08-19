New Buc Graphic

Oswego High School Principal Ryan Lanigan, the OHS Buc mascot and Buc Boosters Vice President Susan DiBlasi gathered at the cafeteria for a photo of the new “Home of the Buccaneers” graphics.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Buccaneer Boosters partnered with the Oswego City School District recently by donating new graphics that showcase Buc Pride at the Oswego High School cafeteria.

The graphics that read “Home of the Buccaneers” and include the Buccaneer logo are now located above the entrance to the cafeteria.

