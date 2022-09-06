Buc Boosters Golf Tournament Sept. 17 at Oswego Country Club

Oswego High School student-athletes get ready to volunteer at the 2021 Buc Booster Golf Tourney. This year’s golf tourney will be Sept. 17 at Oswego Country Club. Buccaneer student-athletes will guide golfers in skill challenges in lacrosse, basketball, soccer, and hockey.
OSWEGO — The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Oswego Country Club, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen.
Sign-in starts at 11:30 a.m., and the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a four-person, captain-and-crew format.
The cost per team includes 18 holes of golf, two carts per team, and dinner immediately following the tournament. The tournament is unique in that student-athletes representing their sports (including lacrosse, soccer, basketball, and hockey) help with skill challenges on the course that, if done successfully, advance and improve position on the course.
“The Buc Boosters golf tournament is our largest fundraising event of the year,” according to Callen. “We have had tremendous support for the event over the years and the monies raised directly benefit our Oswego student-athletes, and contribute to an increase in school spirit for all students in the OCSD.”
Sponsorship opportunities are also still available and welcomed.
