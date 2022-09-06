Buc Boosters Golf Tournament Sept. 17 at Oswego Country Club

Oswego High School student-athletes get ready to volunteer at the 2021 Buc Booster Golf Tourney. This year’s golf tourney will be Sept. 17 at Oswego Country Club. Buccaneer student-athletes will guide golfers in skill challenges in lacrosse, basketball, soccer, and hockey.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Oswego Country Club, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen.

Sign-in starts at 11:30 a.m., and the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a four-person, captain-and-crew format.

