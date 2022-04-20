OSWEGO — Behind a dominant outing from pitcher Matt Krul, the Oswego varsity baseball team battled through a cold, windy day to pick up a 1-0 win over East Syracuse-Minoa on Monday.
Krul threw a complete game shutout, striking out nine batters and allowing just three hits in addition to driving in the game’s only run at the plate.
“Matt was great,” said head coach John Finch. “The thing that he does that we love is that he is very aggressive in the strike zone. … He’s very heady out there. He has an idea of what he wants to do, and he was able to execute.”
“I was just trying to throw strikes and let them put the ball in play,” Krul said. “Just trying to get outs, and let the team do it for me.”
The junior pitcher got plenty of outs on Monday, with many of them coming early in at-bats. Finch said the quick outs were “a boost to the whole team.”
“We’re supposed to play four games this week, so the fact that we can get somebody to be efficient like that is huge,” said Finch. “We had some early innings where they were seven or eight pitches. I mean, that’s huge.”
Krul allowed a single to Trey Bova in the top of the first, but recorded a pair of quick outs and a strikeout to end the frame. He worked around a walk by striking out a pair in the second, stranding a runner at second base.
The junior seemed to find a rhythm in the middle frames, retiring 10 straight batters from the second to fifth innings. The Bucs’ offense, however, had been equally stifled up to that point.
ESM starter Carter Stewart matched Krul through the first four innings, allowing just two hits. Stewart worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, recording a flyout and groundout to keep the game scoreless.
In the fifth, however, the Bucs finally managed to crack the scoreboard. Tom Kirwan led off the inning with a single, advancing to second on a base hit from Jack Donovan. The next batter, Brett Harriott, was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with no outs.
Naturally, the next batter was Krul, and he hit a ground ball to second, driving home a run to give the Bucs a 1-0 lead.
The bases actually remained loaded, as shortstop Dan Gilkey couldn’t keep his foot on the bag while trying to handle the throw on the fielder’s choice. But Stewart buckled down, and again worked out of trouble, recording three straight strikeouts to end the inning without further damage.
While Finch said the Bucs have “got to be a little more aggressive there with the bases loaded,” he also gave credit to Stewart’s strong performance, saying he “kept (ESM) in it the whole time.”
Krul allowed an infield single with one out in the sixth, but quickly got Dylan Clark to send one back to the mound for an inning-ending double play. Kirwan advanced to third after a single in the bottom half of the inning, but Stewart again worked out of trouble.
Krul struck out the first two batters of the seventh, putting ESM down to their final out. But Gilkey was hit by a pitch, putting the tying run on base. Gilkey quickly stole second, advancing to scoring position.
Although Krul was simply focused on getting the final out, saying “it was just kind of me versus the batter,” it was senior catcher M.J. Lilly making what turned out to be a game-ending read.
After being alerted by Lilly, Krul stepped off and made a throw to third, catching Gilkey in between the bases and starting a rundown that ended with Kirwan applying the tag for the game’s final out.
“(Lilly) had a great read, told me to pick off second, and it worked,” said Krul.
Krul went the distance, tossing seven shutout innings and earning the win. He allowed three hits, struck out nine batters, and walked two.
Finch emphasized the importance of Krul staying efficient and finishing the game, saying “that allows us to have more options as the week moves on.”
The head coach also said despite only scoring one run on five hits, he liked the team’s approach at the plate, “especially with the conditions.”
“It would’ve been easy for that to be a distraction, and it wasn’t,” said Finch.
Kirwan was 2-4 at the plate for the Bucs, while Krul drove in the game’s lone run. Jack Donovan, Jeff Thompson, and Owen Sincavage all recorded base hits for Oswego.
Trey Bova was 2-3 for ESM, while A.J. Graham also picked up a hit. Stewart threw six innings, allowing one unearned run. He struck out six batters and walked two.
Oswego (2-3) will play at home against Fowler at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I mean, any win is something you can build on,” Finch said. “We’ll take this one and see what tomorrow brings.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.