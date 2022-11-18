Mike Bruce supermodified

Mike Bruce competes in the No. 22 Novelis Supermodified during the 2022 season at Oswego Speedway. For 2023, Bruce plans to compete full time in the Novelis Supermodified division.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Bruce Racing is set to take on its most ambitious schedule to date in 2023, including its first full-time effort in the Novelis Supermodified division at Oswego Speedway.

While driver Mike Bruce did compete full time at Oswego in the supermodified division in 2021, earning Rookie of the Year honors and a feature win in only his fourth start, his 2023 campaign will be the first with his family owned team fully at the helm.

Recommended for you