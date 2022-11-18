OSWEGO — Bruce Racing is set to take on its most ambitious schedule to date in 2023, including its first full-time effort in the Novelis Supermodified division at Oswego Speedway.
While driver Mike Bruce did compete full time at Oswego in the supermodified division in 2021, earning Rookie of the Year honors and a feature win in only his fourth start, his 2023 campaign will be the first with his family owned team fully at the helm.
“It has been our goal to be able to do this on our own for quite some time and we decided it was now or never,” said Bruce. “We showed last year that we have the speed with our car and I think with the great support we have with our current partners, and hopefully some news ones, that we can make this happen in a competitive way this season.”
Despite only running four main events in the supermodified division in 2022, Bruce was able to wheel his No. 22 Hawk chassis to two top-10 finishes, including a top-five run.
He was the surprise of International Classic qualifying, putting his car fifth on the grid with a 15.6-second circuit, bested only by former Classic champions Michael Barnes, Otto Sitterly, Tyler Thompson, and Dave Shullick Jr.
While the supermodified division will be the team’s main focus, Bruce will also contend part time in the 350-Supermodified division, where he won the speedway’s championship in 2021.
“We brought out our own 350 late last year and had to play catch up,” said Bruce. “The car is now at Hawk Fabrication being reworked front and rear. We have great confidence that we can win with that car and that is what I want to do next year, when we’re able to. We will likely run that car at least five times next season.”
When not competing at Oswego, the team is also eyeing road events with the returning Jake’s Automotive Small-Block Super Championship Series in 2023.
Last year, Bruce made three starts on that tour, winning all three events, including two at Evans Mills Raceway Park and one at the Chemung Speedrome.
“The series races for the SBS are a lot of fun and the support last year was great,” said Bruce. “We’re looking forward to supporting that tour next year and running all the races we can.”
For more information about Bruce Racing call Mike Bruce at 315-591-6674.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.