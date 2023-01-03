Aidan Baldwin vs. ESM

Fulton's Aidan Baldwin (left) makes a quick step to try create some space against East Syracuse-Minoa during the Red Raiders' 73-55 win over the Spartans on Tuesday. Baldwin led Fulton with 27 points.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — In just 20 days time, Fulton boys basketball coach Sean Broderick saw improvement from all of his players.

Twenty days ago, the Red Raiders — while they won in the end — got down early against East Syracuse-Minoa, 14-0, and then 22-6. The Spartans led by seven points with about four minutes to go. But Sam Cotton and Aidan Baldwin scored on a layup and a pair of free throws to secure the 54-50 win.

