FULTON — In just 20 days time, Fulton boys basketball coach Sean Broderick saw improvement from all of his players.
Twenty days ago, the Red Raiders — while they won in the end — got down early against East Syracuse-Minoa, 14-0, and then 22-6. The Spartans led by seven points with about four minutes to go. But Sam Cotton and Aidan Baldwin scored on a layup and a pair of free throws to secure the 54-50 win.
Broderick said after the first game against ESM that it was about Fulton’s leadership, and Tuesday’s 73-55 win against the Spartans was no different. Broderick highlighted Cotton’s and Trevor Hendrickson’s maturity, noting their “calmness” no matter the situation.
“We’re not afraid to talk about our demons a little bit. We’re really transparent about that. We want to talk about a better start; certainly not spotting them 14 points,” Broderick said. “It just shows not only their maturity but their development as players, just going back to when we played (ESM) a few weeks ago. … When your best players are your best practice players, everybody’s level of play is going to rise, and that’s what Trevor and Sam have been for us this year.”
It was a much different situation than last time for the Red Raiders. Fulton quickly found success down low with a couple layups and a free throw from Cotton in the beginning minutes of the first quarter. Then long-range shooting from Baldwin and Tyler Ditton put Fulton up 20-8 after the first quarter.
The offensive prowess kept going in the second quarter, with Baldwin nailing a pair of 3-pointers plus seven points from Cotton in the frame. Fulton’s defense caused several turnovers and limited ESM’s production.
Despite ESM sinking a pair of free throws with one second until half time, Fulton still had a large 42-18 lead.
“We’re playing against a team that you know is going to play better in the second half than they did in the first half,” Broderick said. “We just talked about the fact that we were going to keep attacking. We weren’t going to try to coast our way to a win.”
Fulton struggled in the third quarter, scoring just seven points in the stanza. ESM crawled back a little with two layups each from Tyler Quarry, Cole Thomas and A.J. Graham. Mikah Combs also hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left, but the Spartans still trailed 49-36.
Broderick said he utilized a couple timeouts in the third quarter just to “settle down” his players.
“The shots just didn’t go in, and we weren’t quite as good defensively. … (ESM) got two or three offensive rebounds in the third quarter, and it gave them a little confidence,” Broderick said. “You just never want to have a team, when you’ve got them like that, have them feel like they have a chance to win. I don’t ever think it got close enough to where they thought that. That’s a credit to our guys.”
Fulton quickly got back to its scoring ways in the final stanza with a couple free throws from Cotton and a 3-pointer from Baldwin in the opening minute. Baldwin scored Fulton’s 10 nine points with a couple 3-pointers, a layup and pair of free throws.
After starting the season injured, Broderick noted that Baldwin “battled through” to get to where he is at this point in the season.
“He just did everything he needed to do to get ready,” Broderick said. “Now he’s starting to get to where he probably would’ve been at the start of the season had he gotten those first two weeks of practice. Really proud of him.”
After Baldwin’s 10th-consecutive point, Broderick started making substitutions to get more players in the game. Carrying a roster of 14 players, not every Red Raiders gets time on the court.
It’s been a lot of one- or two-possession basketball games this season, Broderick added, and even with some players not getting court time, he said it shows their “commitment” to the program to keep practicing hard.
“Those guys, you don’t get to see it in games but we get to see it in practice every day. Their level of improvement has been significant. … But those guys deserve to play,” Broderick said. “Every kid wants to play, right? Some of them have gone three or four days without playing. I think it’s important to our starters that they can get those guys in the game, and that’s another motivational factor in how hard they play, to get those guys in.”
In the final seconds of the contest, Broderick was able to get John Jack Bryant in the game — much to the excitement of Fulton’s student section in attendance — and Bryant sunk a buzzer-beating layup to round out the 73-55 win over ESM.
Broderick called what Bryant brings to the team “invaluable.” And Bryant makes Broderick “a better coach,” and makes the Red Raiders “a better program.”
“He’s always positive. Then he comes to practice and whatever we need him to do, he does. And you can see, if he ran for student body president, he’d win. The students here love him and they know him because he’s just such a nice, genuine kid, who is friends with everybody,” Broderick said. “But make no mistake, John Jack is important to this program and what he brings is as important as anybody we have, just the way he treats and loves his teammates and what he does for our coaching staff in terms of reminding us what thing is about.”
Baldwin led Fulton in the victory with 27 points, followed by Cotton who added 17. Ditton had eight points in the contest.
Aiden Trude notched six points. Will Brown, Alex Crisafulli and Tanner Emmons contributed three points each.
Jacob Atwater, Bryce Noel and Bryant rounded out the Red Raiders’ scoring with two points apiece.
“Our bench, tonight, was really good,” Broderick. “Playing nine guys in the first half like that, your bench needs to produce — and they did. I’m proud of them.”
Fulton (3-3) has a game-filled schedule over the next days. Broderick compared it to the likes of an NBA schedule with five games in the next eight days.
“From a student-athlete standpoint, they love it. One day of practice and we’re right back into a game. Coaches, we just stress a little about that,” Broderick said.
The gauntlet begins Thursday with a home contest against Central Square.
“The one thing about this team is I know they’ll be focused. I know that they’re going to enjoy this win,” Broderick said. “But when we sit down tomorrow before practice for Central Square film, they’re going to be dialed in on that.
