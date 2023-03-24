SWEDESBORO, N.J. — The Super DIRTcar Series will make its fourth visit to New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsport Park on April 23 to see who will be the newest king of the Big-Block Modifieds.
Boasting three different winners in three events, the 4/10-mile track has produced edge-of-your-seat racing each race.
It’ll also be the Series’ only stop in New Jersey this year. The winner will receive $7,500.
Here are some early storylines for the event:
3 FOR 3: The Super DIRTcar Series has yet to see a repeat winner at Bridgeport Motorsport Park in three events there. Stewart Friesen won the first event in 2020, Tim Fuller took the win in 2021, and Ryan Godown won last year.
Will this year see the first repeat winner? Friesen has finished second the last two races there, charging from 11th in 2021 and then from 12th in 2022. Max McLaughlin, who already has a win this year at Volusia Speedway Park, is the only other driver to have scored a top-five finish in the last two events, putting him at the top of the list to potentially keep the streak of different winners going.
10TH TITLE RUN: Bridgeport Motorsports Park has proven to be a challenging track for nine-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard. He has scored one top-10 finish in three starts, and finished 22nd and 24th in the others.
As he chases a historic 10th Series title this year, he’ll be poised to improve those stats and score his first win at the New Jersey track.
MONEY MAT: Mat Williamson, the 2019 Series champion, is already off to a strong start this year with two wins at Volusia Speedway Park and claiming his first Big Gator championship.
He scored his best finish at Bridgeport Motorsports Park last year with a fourth-place finish. Previously, he had finished 10th and 11th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.