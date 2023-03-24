Bridgeport DIRTcar 2022

Pictured is previous Super DIRTcar Series action at Bridgeport Motorsports Park. The Super DIRTcar Series will make its fourth visit to New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsport Park on April 23.

 Quentin Young photo

SWEDESBORO, N.J. — The Super DIRTcar Series will make its fourth visit to New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsport Park on April 23 to see who will be the newest king of the Big-Block Modifieds.

Boasting three different winners in three events, the 4/10-mile track has produced edge-of-your-seat racing each race.

