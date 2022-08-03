Brian Whittemore eager for 50th Super DIRT Week experience

Vermont native Brian Whittemore was the first Super DIRTcar Series entry for the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week, to be hosted by Oswego Speedway Oct. 3-9.

 Bob Clark photo

OSWEGO — Brian Whittemore has been the first Super DIRTcar Series entry for NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway for the last three years.

In part, he just likes to get it done. But to the Pittsford, Vermont native, Super DIRT Week is the event of the year. It’s his vacation. It’s that date on the calendar he has circled every year and anxiously waits for, especially with this year being the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week.

