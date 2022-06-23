BREWERTON — Racing and demolition derbies will take center stage on Friday with a program presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux.
Racing will feature the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman division, the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinders.
The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds have the night off so that they may compete in the Albany Saratoga Speedway Super DIRTcar Series race.
After the racing, it will be time to line them up and let them rip in metal-crunching collisions from the King’s Smash ‘Em, Crash ‘Em Demolition Derbies.
The 4- and 6-Cylinder Chain & Bang will pay $1,000 to the winner.
There will also be a $750-to-win Junk Run.
Pits open at 4:30 p.m., and the grandstands open at 5:30 p.m.
Practice starts at 6 p.m., with racing starting at 7 p.m.
Fans 18 and younger receive free grandstand admission.
The points leaders in the three divisions racing on Friday are Amy Holland in the DIRTcar Sportsman, Mike Mullen in the Mod Lites, and Chris Bonoffski in the Four-Cylinders.
Dale Caswell led every lap to win last Friday’s Sportsman feature at Brewerton. Tucker Halliday was the winner of the Mod Lites 20-lap main event, and Chris Bonoffski took the checkered flag in the Four-Cylinders 15-lap feature.
Following are the leaders in each of those divisions.
Sportsman: Amy Holland (286), Alan Fink (277), Brandon Carvey (273), Cody Manitta (272), Zach Sobotka (266).
Mod Lites: Mike Mullen (262), Kyle Demo (255), Clayton Brewer (248), Tucker Halliday (243), Tom Mackey (227).
Four-Cylinders: Chris Bonoffski (336), Clayton Koch (290), Kingston Sprague (262), Sam Curcie (256), Walt VanEpps (166).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.