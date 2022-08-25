BREWERTON — The racing at Brewerton Speedway has been tight as it comes down to crunch time for the track championships.
On Friday, the champ will be determined in the Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks division. Chris Bonoffski is clinging to a six-point lead over Damien Bechler in the battle for the Super Stocks track title.
For the other divisions, just two race nights remain in the season.
Friday’s program will be presented by John Wilber Snap-On Tools and will include features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks.
The pits will open at 4:30 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m.
Racing is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Fans 18 and younger receive free grandstand admission.
Here’s a look at the leaders in points coming into Friday’s action.
Modifieds: Chris Hile (666), Larry Wight (654), Tim Sears Jr. (624), Jimmy Phelps (615), Max McLaughlin (612).
Sportsman: Amy Holland (666), Alan Fink (644), Zach Sobotka (608), Dale Caswell (599), Brandon Carvey (592).
Mod Lites: Mike Mullen (601), Tucker Halliday (538), Tom Mackey (537), Joel Moller (530), Jammer Applegate II (500).
Four-Cylinder Super Stocks: Chris Bonoffski (794), Damien Bechler (788), Clayton Koch (648), Ray Bechler (602), Kingston Sprague (594).
