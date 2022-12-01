OSWEGO — In their first home game of the season, the Oswego State Lakers breezed to a 79-60 victory Tuesday over Fredonia in a SUNY Athletic Conference matchup.
Cartier Bowman tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lakers. Joey Rowback and Jeremiah Sparks scored 10 points each, and Kaleb Cook and Sean Edwards netted eight points each.
The first conference game of the season for the reigning SUNYAC champions started off better than they could have hoped. Dialed in from beyond the arc, seven of the Lakers’ first 10 baskets were 3-pointers. The hosts jumped out to a 27-6 lead.
With senior forward Jamal Achille out with an injury, Oswego State fell back on its lights-out shooting to provide the early margin.
The lead grew to 25 points before the Blue Devils reached double digits. Oswego State played with freedom, thriving off one another’s energy with great ball movement that resulted in putbacks and layups. Head coach Jason Leone said he was happy with his team’s response coming off an 80-77 loss a week earlier at Nazareth College.
“I thought we came out with a lot of enthusiasm, especially defensively. We really imposed our will, which was good to see. As a coach you’re looking to see how your team responds. I thought we set the tone in the first half,” Leone said.
The Lakers went into halftime up 46-25. Fredonia junior guard A.J. Knight, who finished with 22 points, was the one of the few bright spots for his team. He had nearly half of his team’s points going into the break.
Fredonia (0-7) came out aggressively to start the second half. Although the Lakers netted the first six point of the half, Fredonia quickly responded. The Devils went on a 20-6 run to cut into the Oswego State cushion. The Lakers found themselves scrambling, trying to rebuild their lead.
Bowman, a junior forward, helped the Lakers recapture momentum. He unleashed a ferocious dunk over his defender that got that got the bench and the fans on their feet. Leone said he has been happy with the production he has seen from Bowman; however, he knows the Saint Rose College transfer can continue to improve.
“Statistically he’s doing fine. We’re still working with him on making as many winning plays … because his mistakes are magnified with us where maybe they weren’t in a program where he wasn’t a starter all the time,” Leone said.
A flurry of late 3-pointers courtesy of Sparks, Rowback and Cook padded the lead.
Leone said there is more to his team that it has not shown so far this season.
“I’m certainly not disappointed that we won, but you have to evaluate what happened in the game and we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re not playing well for enough of the 40 minutes right now,” Leone said.
Oswego State (4-1) will host Brockport at 7:30 p.m. today. The Golden Eagles finished third in SUNYAC standings last season.
