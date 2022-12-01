OSWEGO — In their first home game of the season, the Oswego State Lakers breezed to a 79-60 victory Tuesday over Fredonia in a SUNY Athletic Conference matchup.

Cartier Bowman tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lakers. Joey Rowback and Jeremiah Sparks scored 10 points each, and Kaleb Cook and Sean Edwards netted eight points each.

