OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team has brought in junior transfer student Cartier Bowman from The College of Saint Rose in a move that will bolster the squad this season.

Bowman, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, shot just over 56% from the field and averaged 7.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while only starting eight games last season. He was heavily utilized coming off the bench, recording double-digit minutes in all but three games.

