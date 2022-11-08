OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team has brought in junior transfer student Cartier Bowman from The College of Saint Rose in a move that will bolster the squad this season.
Bowman, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, shot just over 56% from the field and averaged 7.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while only starting eight games last season. He was heavily utilized coming off the bench, recording double-digit minutes in all but three games.
The move from Albany to Oswego is something that Bowman has enjoyed so far. He noted how the transition has been easy and that the real thing that drew him to Oswego State was the winning mentality shared by head coach Jason Leone and the rest of his squad.
“Coach Leone made it known that he’s a winner,” Bowman said. “He’s been winning all his college career while coaching, so that really stood out to me and I want to compete for a national championship and I feel like this would be the best fit. Coming from Saint Rose, another great school, that’s in a great conference … It’s nothing against them. I just felt like coming to Oswego, playing with Coach Leone and some of the older guys, it would be better and we’d be able to compete for a national championship and that’s the goal and all of us are locked in to it.”
Bowman was full of praise for the organization, saying how he has felt welcome since his first visit. Leone personally speaking with him and telling him how much he wanted him on this team, as well as his teammates’ unselfish nature, were some of the big things that helped him with his decision to become a Laker.
“Nobody’s selfish. Even on my visit, the first day they all welcomed me with open arms, wanting me to be here,” Bowman said. “You can tell, even on my visit the coaches wanted me to be here. Ever since day one when coach Leone was recruiting me he showed me how much he wanted me, and how much he cares about me and my future, which is now. Plus the guys here, Jamal (Achille), Jeremiah (Sparks), Julien (Crittendon), Devin (Green), the guys I live with, they’ve all just taken me under their wing and have shown me the ropes around here and I really appreciate them for that.”
Bowman is confident that all of this will translate to the court. He and his new teammates have already begun generating chemistry in order to learn what they do best together.
“Everyone knows each other’s skills and what we do and what we can do best. So it’s been easy for me to fit in with them,” Bowman said.
Bowman says he is looking forward to winning with this team. He has his sights set high with the end goal being simple: the national championship. Individually, he wants to continue to build on the name he has made for himself and prove he belongs.
“I don’t want to jinx anything, but (I) definitely (want to) go undefeated and win a national championship. Individually, I just want to be the best player I can be. I kind of made a name for myself playing at Saint Rose and I just want to keep things going when I come here, the new kid on the block, and show everyone that I do belong here and I’m able to play with these guys.”
Bowman joins a Lakers squad that went 27-3 overall last season and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament. He is one of three newcomers announced by the team, alongside sophomore Joseph Rowback and freshman Josh Thigpen.
The Lakers will open the season Friday against Hobart College at the Eastern Connecticut State Tip-Off Tournament.
