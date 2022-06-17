OSWEGO — Bosco’s erased a seven-run deficit on Thursday, using big innings in the fourth and fifth to earn an 18-15 win over Vona’s Restaurant in Oswego Little League Majors division action on Thursday.
Vona’s set the tone early, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first. Everett Farella scored after a pitch got to the backstop, with a double steal allowing Yadiel Cruz to take home later in the inning.
Bosco’s responded quickly, however, with Jonny Stahl lacing a double in the bottom half of the inning before coming around to score. Ryan Battelle drove home Mason Seinoski with a double of his own later in the inning, tying the game at two.
Vona’s was able to retake the lead in the second, plating a pair of runs before an RBI single by Maddon Carr extended the lead to 5-2. Julius Garabito followed up with an RBI triple, scoring Carr and giving Vona’s a 6-2 lead.
An RBI single by Odis Allison added another run for Vona’s in the third, and a base hit for Farella drove home Allison to make it 8-2. Farella eventually came around to score, extending the lead to 9-2 in favor of Vona’s.
Ryan Deary helped get a run back for Bosco’s in the third, with an RBI double that drove home Stahl. Deary was driven home after an RBI groundout by Seinoski, making it 9-4. An RBI single by Ethan Lamb later in the inning scored Battelle, cutting the Vona’s lead to 9-5.
Vona’s was able to add two more runs in the top of the fourth, extending the lead to 11-5, but Bosco’s still had plenty of life remaining.
Carter Conaway led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, and Deary eventually drove home both Conaway and Stahl with a two-run double. An RBI single by Ian Rolfe scored Deary, trimming the deficit to 11-8. Bosco’s used heads-up baserunning to keep the line moving, scoring five more runs before the end of the inning to take a 13-11 lead.
Despite the big inning, Vona’s wasn’t fazed, and they struck back for four runs to retake the lead in the fifth. With the bases loaded, Greyson Joseph drove a double to right-center, scoring all three runners to give Vona’s a 14-13 lead. Joseph eventually came home to score, extending the lead to two runs.
Bosco’s was quickly able to return the favor, with Battelle and Lamb each scoring to tie the game at 15. They added three more runs in the frame, with Derek DeCarr, Lucas Rose, and Conaway all crossing the plate to give Bosco’s an 18-15 lead through five innings.
The game was called at the end of the fifth due to darkness, with Bosco’s locking up the victory.
Vona’s hitting: Everett Farella had an RBI single and three runs scored, while Maddon Carr went 2-2 with a pair of singles, an RBI, and two runs. Julius Garabito was 1-3 with an RBI triple and a run scored,while Greyson Joseph went 1-3 with a double, three RBIs, and two runs. Odis Allison was 1-2 with an RBI single and a run, Shawn Cooper-DeVaul scored a pair of runs, while Shawny Baldwin, Matthew Woodruff, and Jack Schirtz all scored runs for Vona’s.
Vona’s pitching: Carr started on the mound, recording four strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Joseph and Farella each had a strikeout on the mound, while Garabito struck out a pair of batters.
Bosco’s hitting: Ryan Deary was 2-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Carter Conaway had an RBI single and two runs scored, while Jonny Stahl went 1-2 with a double and three runs scored. Ryan Battelle had an RBI double and three runs. Ian Rolfe had an RBI single and a run scored, while Mason Seinoski added an RBI and a run. Ethan Lamb had an RBI single and two runs, while Derek DeCarr, Lucas Rose, and Owen Dorsey all scored runs.
Bosco’s pitching: Stahl started on the mound, striking out three batters in 2.2 innings. Deary recorded seven strikeouts in 2.1 innings on the mound.
