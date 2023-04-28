OSWEGO — A lacrosse net is 6 feet wide and 6 feet high. Usually, a goalie is standing right in the crease to stop any potential shot from going in.
But in a tied 10-10 game between the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team and Carthage, Peyton Bond had an empty space in front of her.
Initially, Bond received a long pass from midfield while she was wide open in the offensive zone. Carthage goaltender Mattingly Dorchester ran out to the 20-yard line in an effort to stop the wide-open Bond.
Instead, Dorchester was called for a shooting space violation, giving Bond a free-position shot at the 8-meter arc. And all that stood in front of her was an empty net.
With 1:47 left in the contest, Bond ran forward hitting the empty net, scoring the eventual game-winning goal to secure the 11-10 victory for the Bucs over the Comets on Friday.
“I can’t imagine what’s going through a player’s head. You have no one in front of you, and the only thing you’re focused on is trying to put that ball in the cage,” Oswego coach Ted Beers said. “It’s awkward, but at the same time it’s nice because we’ve actually practiced and reviewed that. It’s good to play the ‘what if?’ game. What if this ever happens? How are we going to respond? And Peyton responded the way she should, and did exactly what she needed to do.”
Beers said having the tight game against Carthage came at a good time. With just a couple weeks left in the regular season, the Bucs have had a few “lopsided” games, Beers noted.
But with neither team taking more than a one- or two-goal advantage late in the contest, Beers said it was good to see how Oswego responded “under pressure” — especially when the Bucs had the ball for the remainder of the contest after Bond’s goal to try to preserve the victory.
“It felt like a sectional game. So it’s good to get one of those (games) in. We need to see that. We need to feel it. We need to know how to play under pressure,” Beers said. “We took care of the ball like we had to at the very end, and they did just that.”
The Bucs struck first just 32 seconds into the game after Mia Fierro ran in front the side and got a bounce shot past Dorchester. Then Fierro found Alaina DiBlasi a couple minutes later in the slot, and DiBlasi took a shot like she was scooping a shovel, finding twine.
Carthage responded a minute later with a goal from Isabelle Wormwood.
Oswego wasn’t phased, however, adding a pair of goals, first from Amanda Connelly after getting a feed from DiBlasi, then Fierro picked up her second goal of the game.
The teams continued to trade goals for several minutes before Carthage scored the last three goals of the first half to take a 7-6 advantage into halftime.
“We threw the ball through several sticks, had several good looks and several good shots,” Beers said. “It’s nice to see all the variations that we can come up with that equal a goal. … Several different scoring chances from several different people.”
Carthage opened the scoring in the second half after Elliana Dicob received a pass in the slot 33 seconds into the frame.
The Bucs scored a pair of goals to tie the contest 8-8, with Kylie Fritton scoring both goals — first on a free-position shot then after a long run from the 40-yard line once she received a pass from DiBlasi.
Wormwood broke the tie with 17:02 left in the match. DiBlasi responded with 12:43 left after faking a pass to Fierro, then running in for the shot past Dorchester.
Fritton got another free-position shot to hit the back of the net to give the Bucs a 10-9 lead with 11:49 left, but Wormwood got another long bounce shot from the top of the arc past Allyson Bruns to tie the game again.
Oswego’s defense came up big within the last few minutes, and Bruns “stood on her head,” Beers said. “Her second half was absolutely solid,” Beers added.
“That four-minute span where (Carthage) had absolute pressure and she didn’t give anything up, that’s just great goaltending,” Beers said. “We’ve done really well with defense. They’ve bought into a system that’s working, and working well. It’s great to see. Tonight’s a good showcase of that, too, which is always nice to have.”
The big stops led to Oswego finally finding an extra gear with a couple minutes left, setting up the opportunity for Bond to score on the free position. Then the Bucs held on for the last minute and a half, playing keep-away from Carthage.
“Having the last two games where we won with a larger goal differential, it’s good to have a game where it’s tight like this, to know that we know how to respond,” Beers said. “That was great back-and-forth lacrosse. It’s good that we played a tight game. It’s good for us, especially looking forward to some of the games we have coming up. It’s an advantage for us.”
Fritton had four goals for the Bucs, while DiBlasi also had a four-point night with three goals and an assist. Fierro added two goals and an assist. Connelly and Bond rounded out the scoring. Bond also contributed a pair of assists.
DiBlasi, who recorded her 100th varsity point on Thursday against Syracuse City, now sits at 105 career points.
“After tonight, she keeps racking them up,” Beers said. “Nothing wrong with that.”
In net, Bruns made 12 saves.
For now, Beers — who told his team they have the weekend off from practice — said the focus is to rest up.
“If I miss that last shot, there’s practice tomorrow — all the way,” Bond quickly interjected.
“Now you know why we do rip-it drills,” Beers said.
Oswego (7-3) has a three-game week this coming week, first with a home game against East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday.
“We have the next two weeks of three games a week, and that’s taxing,” Beers said. “We can’t go into any game assuming it’s going to be a lopsided score. Carthage gave us a good game. … They brought a good game, and I think we handled it well.”
