Peyton Bond vs. Carthage

Oswego's Peyton Bond (6) runs toward the goal during the final minutes of the Buc varsity girls lacrosse team's 11-10 win over Carthage on Friday. Bond scored the game-winning goal with 1:47 left in the game off a free-position shot.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — A lacrosse net is 6 feet wide and 6 feet high. Usually, a goalie is standing right in the crease to stop any potential shot from going in.

But in a tied 10-10 game between the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team and Carthage, Peyton Bond had an empty space in front of her.

