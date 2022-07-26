OSWEGO ­— Driving the re-numbered Four Sevens Motorsports No, 99, Hall of Famer Mike Bond made his first appearance of the season at Oswego Speedway this past weekend and parked a Terry Strong tribute car in victory lane to walk away with the third Mr. SBS title of his career.

Bond started way back in 12th and put on a show, coming from deep in the field to pass a host of drivers, including championship leader Dan Kapuscinski, to spoil Dan’s ongoing streak of five wins in the last six races for the 45th victory of his career.

Recommended for you