FULTON — The annual H2No Boat Race and Fan Fest will join the racing program on Saturday at Fulton Speedway.
The evening’s activities will be presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 6:09 pm
Fans are invited to get to the speedway early for Fan Fest in the midway, where fans can get up close to the cars, meet the drivers, and get autographs, photos, and giveaways.
The racing program will include features for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
For the DIRTcar Sportsman racers, there will be some extra bucks handed out by the division’s sponsor, Dot Foods. Each heat winner will be awarded a pit pass for the following week’s show, each feature winner will receive an additional $100, and $50 will be awarded to the Hard Charger of each Dot Foods Sportsman feature.
Following the racing action, the H2No Boat Race will be presented. Who will be the last one standing with some part of their boat still attached to their vehicle?
The pits will open at 4 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m.
Fan Fest will be around 6:30 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Here are the leaders in Fulton Speedway points for the Sportsman cars and Hobby Stocks.
Sportsman: Chris Mackey (512), Andrew Buff (503), A.J. Miller (474), Amy Holland (467), Quinn Wallis (466).
Hobby Stocks: Ron Hawker (510), Casey Cunningham (504), Bob Buono (494), Brennan Fitzgibbons (468), Jim Evans (456).
The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds will return to action at Fulton Speedway on Aug. 6. Leading that division in points are Dave Marcuccilli (512), Tim Sears Jr. (511), Ron Davis III (499), Marshall Hurd (466), and Todd Root (422).
See www.fultonspeedway.com for ticket details or more information.
